DeltaPower Commissions State-of-the-Art Solar Plant for BNAL

VMPL

Chandigarh [India], May 31: DeltaPower, a leading solar solutions provider in North India, is proud to announce the successful commissioning of a cutting-edge 500 kWp solar power plant for BNAL Prefabs, renowned for its sustainable prefabricated structures. BNAL is a leading manufacturer of high performance PUF insulated roof & wall panel systems providing accelerated speed of construction. They also provide quality pre fab structures for diverse applications. As an extension of this, BNAL also designs and manufactures pre-assembled buildings for various industrial and commercial sites.

This strategic collaboration highlights a significant step towards greener manufacturing practices.

The new facility, located at the BNAL Prefabs site, features 917 high-efficiency 545 Wp mono perc half-cut solar modules and is powered by four 125 kW Hitachi Ongrid Inverters, underscoring DeltaPower's commitment to leveraging top-tier technology. With a connected load of 800 KVA, the plant is designed to substantially reduce the carbon footprint by producing an average daily generation of 2200 units, fulfilling a considerable portion of BNAL's daily consumption of 2800 units.

This initiative not only supports BNAL's environmental goals but also sets a benchmark in the industry for integrating sustainable energy solutions in manufacturing processes. DeltaPower is excited to support BNAL's journey towards sustainability and looks forward to further fostering eco-friendly innovations in the industry.

For more information, please visit [DeltaPower Website] or [BNAL Prefabs Website]

DeltaPower

DeltaPower ( an ISO9001 company ) is dedicated to providing efficient and sustainable solar energy solutions across North India, aiming to enhance environmental sustainability and reduce energy costs for businesses and communities. As a matter of commitment towards sustainability, The company has successfully completed the assessment under the CII climate action charter.

Contact:

+91-9855008383

sales@deltapower.in

sanjeev.verma@deltapower.in

https://sqr.co/DPBNALPr/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor