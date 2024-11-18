Dementia India Alliance Announces 'Dementia Tech Thinkathon' on November 30th at ISC, Bengaluru

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: Dementia India Alliance (DIA), a national NGO committed to improving dementia care, today announced the Dementia Tech Thinkathon, which shall be held on November 30th as part of the international conference DEMCON'24 at the JN Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. This first-of-its-kind event aims to harness the power of technology to address challenges faced by persons with dementia, as well as their families.

The Thinkathon provides a platform for tech startups and students to develop innovative solutions for dementia care. The event is co-organized by Dementia India Alliance, Indian Institute of Information Technology -Bangalore (IIIT-B,) and Nucleus Software Engineers.

Winners of the Dementia Tech Thinkathon will receive prize money exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh, along with additional support such as opportunities for testing solutions in real-world dementia care settings, incubation, and potential investment.

"The future of dementia care is undeniably bright, and technology is the key to unlocking its potential," says Dr Radha S Murthy, President, DIA. "The Dementia Tech Thinkathon is a catalyst for groundbreaking innovations that will redefine the landscape of dementia care." Ms. Ramani Sundaram, Executive Director, DIA adds, "Together, we can build a future where dementia is no longer a barrier to living a fulfilling life."

Family caregivers, healthcare professionals, researchers, students in psychology, social work, and allied health, senior citizens, service providers, and tech startups are all encouraged to attend this transformative and important event.

About DEMCON'24

DEMCON'24, with the theme "Reaching the Unreached in Dementia Care," aims to bridge gaps in awareness, diagnosis, research, and care. It brings together caregivers, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and leading researchers to discuss advancements and collaborative solutions. The umbrella event features renowned speakers from India and abroad, including:

Greame Prior, President of the International Federation on Ageing, Andrew Larpent, Chair Emeritus of CommonAge, Prof. Iracema Leroi, Global Brain Health Initiative, Prof. Vincent Mok, Asian Society Against Dementia, and Experts from NIMHANS and the Centre for Brain Research

Dementia: A Growing Concern

Dementia is a neurodegenerative condition with a hidden but significant impact in India. Currently, an estimated 8.8 million people in India live with dementia, and this number is projected to rise dramatically as the population ages. Dementia care is a complex issue, placing a strain on individuals, families, and the healthcare system.

Registration and Information

Registration for DEMCON'24 and the Dementia Tech Thinkathon is open at www.demcon2024.com. For details, contact 8585 990 990.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor