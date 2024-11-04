DesignDrop Expands to Bihar, Aims to Empower Youth with Job-Ready Skills

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: Delhi-based startup DesignDrop has expanded its operations to its hometown Bihar, starting with graphic and video editing skills. Founders Neeraj Kumar and Jyoteshwar recently visited Bihar and were inspired by the local talent and opportunities, leading them to apply to the Bihar Startup Program.

DesignDrop's mission is to empower Bihar's youth with job-ready skills, starting with graphic design and video editing courses. The startup's vision is clear: to transform Bihar from a labor-centric state to a skill-oriented hub, providing local talent with necessary skills for modern industries.

"Until Bihar's people develop necessary skills, big companies will hesitate to come here," says Neeraj.

DesignDrop faces challenges and seeks a mentor to guide them, provide valuable insights, and help build a strong network in Bihar.

Neeraj and his team are looking for a mentor who shares their vision and will collaborate to make Bihar a hub for skilled professionals.

DesignDrop is actively seeking mentorship and funding, aiming to prepare Bihar's youth for modern career opportunities.

Through skill development, DesignDrop aims to empower Bihar's youth, create real-world career opportunities, and transform the state into a high-growth, skill-oriented economy.

