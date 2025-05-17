Dhruv Consultancy Services Achieves Strong 360% Cons. Net Profit Growth in Q4 FY25

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17: Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. (BSE - 541302: NSE - DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India, reported an audited financial result for the Q4 & FY25.

Key Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights Q4 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 28.03 Cr, YoY growth of 12.09%

* EBITDA of Rs 4.91 Cr, YoY growth of 75.99%

* Net Profit of Rs 1.99 Cr, YoY growth of 359.82%

* Diluted EPS: Rs1.13, YoY growth of 289.66%

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights FY25

* Total Revenue: Rs103.52 Cr, YoY growth of 25.61%

* EBITDA: Rs15.78 Cr, YoY growth of 6.96%

* Net Profit: Rs6.90 Cr, YoY growth of 17.26%

* Diluted EPS: Rs4.14, YoY growth of 6.70%

Speaking on the financial performance, Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited, Said, "We are pleased to announce that we did exceptionally well in FY25, driven by consistent project wins and strategic expansion into high-value sectors. This year marked our breakthrough into the railway sector with our General Consultancy contract from West Central Railway, alongside major wins in highways and urban infrastructure across multiple states.

With a total contract value of Rs573+ Cr, our execution momentum remains strong. We are confident that this solid foundation, backed by a diversified project portfolio, will continue to propel sustainable growth and long-term value creation for our stakeholders."

