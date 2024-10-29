Digital house hunting- A rising and pathbreaking trend of 2024

New Delhi [India], October 29: Over the last decade, Indian real estate has witnessed some tremendous changes. According to experts, it is an example of a shining India. Like all other sectors, technology has also made its inroads in real estate. Some market analysts say this trend is here to stay. Today, searching for a house online is possible, and this is a common practice adopted by potential buyers and corporate houses. These have emerged as the optimum medium for selling or leasing apartments and attracting new buyers. The target audience of such campaigns is usually Gen Z and tech-savvy people.

Shravan Gupta, MGF Group, says digital house hunting is the latest trend for 2024. The experts say this will become more prominent and the go-to medium for the real estate segment.

Digital house hunting as the trendsetter

Today, almost everything is sold on social media and the internet. Hence, builders, too, are encased by this change. It is scarce for a person to go house hunting physically due to lack of time and distance. And digital house hunting is the solution to this problem. Shravan Gupta, MGF Group, says most builders have their own websites to promote new and current housing projects. The presence of online real estate portals like makaan.com is on the rise. And one can view everything about the property from the comfort of their office. This trend will continue for a few more years as the world becomes more tech-savvy.

Single avenue for information

It is hard to find a house which meets all your criteria by visiting physically every place. But in digital house hunting, it is possible to locate your dream home by providing details like price, locality, carpet area, and nearby places. This saves travel time and gives you a picture of your dream home through AI or 3D models.

All this can be done with the touch of a single click. This will boost sales in the housing and commercial segment. And popularize India as the ultimate destination for your next home. Experts say this is likely to attract more NRI investors and buyers. A trend that will make India a global market.

Ease of doing business

The paperwork takes a long time when buying flats. But now it is possible to do all such work online and save time. The banks have eased the rules by providing online housing loans, which has eased the process for buyers. A housing or commercial loan can be availed at a single click. It also allows one to compare the loan rates from the comfort of home or office. This has also brought transparency in the real estate segment, proving beneficial for builders. Shravan Gupta, MGF Group, believes this is a welcome change and a boon for the real estate sector. The advent of technology has made it possible to learn about EMIs and make deductions available through attractive schemes.

Digital house hunting is on the boom in the Indian real estate segment. It signals a positive sign for the growth of the sector and is beneficial for the Indian economy. Going forward, most real estate companies will have to adopt the digital policy first.

