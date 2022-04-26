Digital Marketing Agency, Deep Focus initiates training program for corporates

Deep Focus has initiated its training programs for corporates to create digital marketing experts. They provide training on Mailchimp to corporates, startup founders, and students in collaboration with Delhi University. Their offers students and business owners everything relevant to growing a business using digital marketing. This program has been started to help people from different domains to help them run their businesses with ease.

The Mailchimp Super growth workshop of three hours provides complete and comprehensive expertise in marketing strategies, Customer Engagement, lead generation, Email Marketing, Landing Pages, SEO, content, and Automations. Deep Focus believes in curating an experience of a lifetime around their clients. They believe in accessibility and are readily available for clients during and after the project.

Talking about training programs, Deep Focus founder Robbie Kohli who is officially certified mail chimp expert stated, "With rapid digitalization and the world going over the Internet, there has been an increase in digital and email marketing. Looking at this need, we want corporate professionals to learn the art of email marketing to boost their business. With the help of our young and creative team of top Mailchimp Experts in India, we envision helping small businesses grow big and giving my customers peace of mind. Constantly our team is working on new ideas so that we can bring something new every time in our training program. In the future, we envision catering to a wide range of networks so that more people can learn about email marketing and its benefits for their businesses."

With leaving no stone unturned to deliver sheer perfection, they also believe in the value of time and ensure that no delays are ever faced during the delivery of the project. Today as they deliver projects all around the globe, they remain a 100 per cent founder-owned company to ensure complete transparency and unmatched efficiency.

Based in Delhi, this all-in-one digital marketing agency started with email marketing as the foundation of digitalization; they now provide their clients with end-to-end digital marketing solutions. They design beautiful websites that enable individuals, small businesses, and even high-end corporate entities to establish an incomparable and long-lasting online presence. Their primary emphasis is to design engaging and result-oriented strategies and plans of action for their clients. They are officially accredited in the exclusive and distinguished Mailchimp Partner Program as one of the four companies from around the country.

