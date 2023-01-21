Digital position printing has a big hand in making Surat a garment hub

January 21: Today, Surat is fast moving towards the garment hub, and for that, creation in fabric has become a necessity. To fulfil that requirement, embroidery is first done on the fabric, and then digital printing is done.

Today, to teach the tricks of digital position print, Amit ji Dobariya, associated with the industry, gave detailed information about digital position print to the students of IDT and inspired them to move forward in their careers by telling their life journey.

Position digital print is done only in Surat and all over India. This technology, which started in Surat a few years ago, is becoming famous all over the country today, and thousands of meters of cloth are being position printed and going out from here every day.

This technique is the future of the fashion industry as well as a huge career opportunity for the youth.

Amit Dobariya said, “Surat industry today is highly dependent for design and concept creation on institutes like IDT, which have their own industrial machinery setup and can also provide high-level training. I think young designers can take training from here.” Will also understand Surat’s industry and can also bring a big change in creation.”

Anupam Goyal, Founder of IDT, said, “Our main objective is to bring industry and academia together. For this, when we met Amit ji, we felt that this skill is essential to impart to our students. I am thankful that he Taking out valuable time to inform our students about the details of the industry.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor