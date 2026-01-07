Discord Inc IPO: US-Based Chat Platform Files Initial Public Offering Confidentially

The US-based chat platform Discord Inc has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg reported. Adding to a rapidly growing pipeline of venture capital-backed tech listings.

The chat-app company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on a listing, sources familiar with the development had told in March it. Discord Inc. is a popular application in Western countries with more than 200 million monthly users.

The platform, which is popular among gamers and programmers, could decide not to proceed with a listing, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public yet. The company's spokesperson said our focus is to deliver the best possible experience for users and build a strong, sustainable business.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea Shares Drop Ahead of Q3 Results; JM Financial Retains ‘Add’, Raises Target to ₹12.50.

The IPO would join a slate of potential tech company listings as the US market for first-time share sales gains momentum. Tech IPOs on US exchanges gained $15.6 billion last year, more than twice as much as in 2024, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

About Discord Inc

Discord was founded in 2015 with features of voice, video and text chatting. Its basic platform is free to use, while its paid Nitro subscription product allows enhanced streaming and customisation. It was built keeping in mind gamers.