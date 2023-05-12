New Delhi [India], May 12 (/GPRC): Discover the inspiring success stories of three chosen individuals who are making a mark in their respective fields and motivating others to do the same. The Update India, a leading news and awareness website in India has chosen Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant, India's best astrologer, Manya Harsha, a young climate activist and author, and Gayatri Sriaadhibhatla, a multi-talented writer, poet, and sex educator as their stories are sure to leave you inspired and motivated to pursue your passions. Let's dive into their fascinating journeys and learn what it takes to make a difference in the world.

PT. UMESH CHANDRA PANT

Let us begin with the inspiring story of an astute master of Vedic Science, the name that stands out and commands immense respect, none other than Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant. With over three decades of extensive experience in Indian Vedic astrology, he has earned a reputation for his unmatched expertise and unwavering dedication to his clients' welfare.

Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant's online astrology services have garnered widespread acclaim, making him a leading name in the industry. He is the founder of Pavitra Jyotish, India's most trusted and reliable online astrology platform. His exceptional skills and knowledge have earned him recognition as the best career astrologer in India. He believes that astrology is a tool for personal growth and self-discovery, and he uses it to provide effective solutions to his clients.

Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant's approach to astrology is a perfect blend of traditional and modern techniques, making him the most sought-after astrologer in India. In fact, leading media outlets like Outlook India, Midday, Patrika, The Week, Hindustan Times, The Update India, Republic Bharat, and several others have picked him as the best astrologer in India. "Just as the importance of data in any scientific study is unavoidable; similarly, astrologers require the accuracy of data to predict something with certainty," he explained in his recent interview with The Week. Quoting Astrologer Umesh from the same interview, "I still remember back in those days when I started my astrological practice. The experience of seeing people happy with the astrological solutions I rendered was soul-pleasing and enlightening for me."

He is renowned for his ability to provide practical and easy-to-follow solutions to complex problems, especially in matters related to finance, career, marriage, business, relationships, and academics. What sets him apart from the rest is his compassionate approach towards his clients and a deep-rooted commitment to treating everyone equally, without any bias or discrimination.

Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant's success story is a testament to his unparalleled skills and dedication to his craft. His achievements have inspired many and continue to do so. As one of the best modern-day astrologers in the world, his impact on the field of astrology is truly remarkable.

MANYA HARSHA

12-Year-Old Indian Author and Climate Activist, Manya Harsha, is making waves in the environmental world with her green innovations, writing, and activism. Manya is an accomplished author, editor of Sunshinefortnightly - a kids' journal, and a passionate recycler. She is fighting climate change through her books, spreading awareness amongst readers, and inspiring the young generation through her green innovations.

Manya's passion for writing began at the tender age of four, and since then, she has been a nature-themed author who throws light on the current ecological crisis through her writings. Her books, Nature Our Future, The Water Heroes, Once upon a time in 2020, The Rise of the Eco Warriors, Neerina Put samrakshakaru, Ondanondu Kaladalli 2020 Lockdown Nenapugalu, and ParisaraYodharu, have won her eight world records for creating awareness amongst the masses.

However, Manya is not just a writer. She firmly believes in practicing before preaching and has orgzed various environmental-friendly activities such as plantation drives, solo clean-up drives, recycling programs, and say no to plastic drives. Her hard work has been recognized with the Rising Star award from Earth.org (Earthday Network India), and her work is lauded by UN Water on their official social media. She is the winner of The Water Hero 2020 Contest orgzed by Jal Ministry, India.

Manya Harsha's latest book, The Rise of the Eco Warriors, in English and Parisara Yodharu in Kannada, aim to spread environmental awareness amongst the youth. Her green innovation of recycling packaging wrappers into DIY pencils and vegetable paper has been a huge inspiration to the young generation. She believes in Youth for Climate Action through her Journal Sunshine Fortnightly, an Environment Magazine, and orgzes numerous climate-friendly activities such as paper-making workshops, plantation drives, and conservation campaigns with the children of Sunny Smiles Summer Camp on Earth Day, and Plantation drive with the tiny tots of Chiguru Montessori, Conserve water campaign on World Water Day at Gigglezz Montessori. Manya Harsha has been a very active Young Climate Activist at the age of 12.

Manya's activism and writing have made her a role model for children of all ages and inspired older generations to take up the cause. Her dedication to the environment is a shining example of what can be achieved with hard work, passion, and dedication. The future of our planet rests in the hands of people like Manya, and she is doing her part to make it a greener and better place for all.

GAYATRI SRIAADHIBHATLA

Gayatri Sriaadhibhatla is a multi-talented writer, poet, and sex educator who has become a prominent figure in the literary and sex education communities. Her journey as a sex educator began when she recognized the lack of proper sex education in schools and the prevalence of misinformation about sexuality and gender in society. She started educating herself and others about sex education and erotica through her writing.

Her latest publication, "Lullaby During a Pandemic," is a collection of poems that captures the different emotions that people experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her writing is raw, honest, and vulnerable, and it has received widespread acclaim for its ability to connect with readers on a deeply emotional level.

Gayatri has been recognized for her work as a writer and sex educator, receiving numerous awards, including the Rising Star Award and the Sylvia Plath Memorial Literary Award. She was also named one of the 50 Powerful Women of India by Foxstory and received the Be Star National Award.

Her writing has been featured in more than 25 anthologies, starting important conversations about sex education and sexuality in India and beyond. Gayatri believes that proper sex education is crucial for individuals to make informed decisions about their bodies and relationships, and she is committed to spreading this message through her writing.

Through her work, Gayatri has become a powerful voice in the literary and sex education communities. Her commitment to educating people and her ability to connect with readers on a personal level has made her a force to be reckoned with. As she continues to write, her impact is sure to be felt for years to come.

