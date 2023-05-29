Diva Planet Magazine Selected Asia’s Top 100 Influential Women From the Various professional Backgrounds

Diva Planet Magazine is a platform for Women and By Women Only. Diva word itself stands for those Women who have outstanding talent in the world, and that was the only purpose of starting this organisation to celebrate Women and their achievements. It was established by Founder & CEO Aarti Sorout under the Crown Times organisation.

This platform recognises those Women who have a remarkable contribution towards society and a symbol of strength and women empowerment.

Naming them with their Particular Professions:-

1.Parita Vora ( Alphhalight ) – Asia’s Top Tarot Reader / Healer and Author 2023

2.Mank Gourmet- Asia’s Top Entrepreneur ( Specialisation – Frozen Food Entrees)

3.Prakalpa Bastinanpillai – Asia’s Top Prominent Educationalist 2023

4.Kunjal Shah – Asia’s Top Tarot Reader of the Year 2023

5.Srijita Dasgupta – Young Versatile Author 2023

6.Tanya – Tarot Reader of the Year 2023

7.Renuka Gupta – Tarot Reader and Manifestation Coach 2023

8.Masrat Abid – Asia’s Top Woman Sr. Quality Chemist 2023

9.Priyanka Kathait – Asia’s Top Author 2023

10.Avanthika S – Youngest Speaker of the Year 2023

11.Letras_conamor.byprabha – Visionary Artist of the Year 2023

12.Jyotirmayee Panda – Asia’s Top Young Writer & Motivational Speaker 2023

13.Ranzeena Nazeer – Visionary Entrepreneur & International Lead Business Analyst 2023

14.Dr. Devyani Katti – Prominent Doctor of the Year 2023

15.Mrs. Anju Daga – Prominent Artist of the Year 2023

16.Shilpi Uppal – Woman Icon of the Year 2023

17.Foram C.Somani – Ayurvedic Diet Consultant 2023

18.Mrs. Rajni Sunil Mhetre – Most outstanding cake product manufacturer & cake studio in pune ( 2023)

19.Surekha Shivanand Sadlapur – Promising Entrepreneur ( Interior Designer ) 2023

20.Madhvi K Gohil – Prominent Woman Psychologist 2023

21.Hetal Jay Sheth – Interior Designer of the Year 2023

Sasmita Behura – Woman Entrepreneur 2023 ,Printonix (A Complete Documentary Unit & Press Unit) -Proprietor Sri Maa Sidh Sidhshakti Ji -Globally Renowned Spiritual Scientist & Meditation Expert of the Year 2023 Shailaja Nistala -Prominent Social Worker of the Year 2023 Shweta Vyas -Dynamic Tarot Reader and Crystal Healing Therapist of the Year 2023 Mradula Pandey -Creative Entrepreneur of the Year 2023

27.M. NAZEEMA BANU – Sky Beauty Academy of the Year 2023

Priti Dhumal – Young Visionary Architect & Interior Designer 2023 Shalini Sinha -Creative Entrepreneur of the year 2023 Dr Saima Khan – Best ClinicalCosmetologist,Trichologist & Life Style Coach of the year 2023

SHRUTI AGARWALLA -Best Pranic Healer of the Year 2023 Krithika Kirubanantham -Innovative Young Entrepreneur of the year 2023 Ananya Bag -Emerging Young Model 2023 Dr Mehar kaur dhillon -Best Doctor 2023 Twinkle Agarwal -Emerging Tarot Reader and Healer of the Year 2023 Pooja Sen -Best Youngest Educationalist of the Year 2023 Dr Swetha S -Best Dermatologist and Pageant Winner of the Year 2023 Neha Tekwani -Most Inspiring Woman of the Year 2023

39.Reena Trivedi – Best Fashion Influencer and Entrepreneur of the Year 2023

Saisudha -Versatile Woman of the Year 2023 Dr. Adv. Cherry Kushwaha -Most Dynamic Woman of the Year 2023 Sonam Shrivastava -Best Educationist and Pageant title Holder of the year 2023 Shalaka Sreeram -Most Outstanding Artist of the Year 2023 Lavanya Rajendran -Most Iconic Visionary Entrepreneur 2023 Reena Peter -Most Outstanding Woman of the Year 2023 Miss. Smitaa Pawar -Best Dynamic Tarot Card Reader and Holistic Healer 2023 Arnoor Kang -Best Youngest Singer of the Year 2023

48.Spruha Shende – Dynamic Youngest Makeupartist of the year 2023

Mansi Soni -Dynamic Young Author of the Year 2023 Kashish Yadav – Most Youngest Spiritual Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Sujitha Sathasivam-Most Outstanding Woman of the Year 2023 Ameena Nousheen – Most Dynamic Young Leader of the Year 2023 Nujella Sirisha-Outstanding Educationalist of the Year 2023 Sharanya b-Most Creative crochet Artist of the Year 2023 Janhavi Khandalkar- Best Youngest Multitasker Woman of the Year 2023 Shrayasi Banerjee- Most outstanding Astrologer of the year 2023 Theertha Sarvika – Most Iconic Model of the Year 2023 Namrata Ratnaparkhi -Most Remarkable Makeupartist of the Year 2023 Dr Navpreet Kaur -Most Outstanding Doctor of the Year 2023 Divya jain – Most Desirable Interior Designer of the Year 2023

61.Pratima suraj kotwal -Most Desirable International & domestic Tour Operator of the Year 2023

62.Komal – Youngest Model of the Year 2023

Nupur Jain -Best Youngest Advocate of the Year 2023 Geetha Ramachandra -Best Designer of the Year 2023 Dr. Ravisha Sawant -Best Dynamic Professor of the Year 2023 S.Sheela Vageesan -Dynamic Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 ( Specialisations- Hair and Skin Care Products ) Dr Chandraprabhaa R – BEST DOCTOR, PHACOREFRACTIVE SURGEON OF THE YEAR 2023 Chandrima Gupta -Most Visionary Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Yamuna Sree -Best Creative and youngest Makeup artist of the year 2023 Ayushi Chakravorty -Most Youngest Dance Instructor of the year 2023 ( Owner and Instructor of 22 Dance Studio) Maria Fatima -Innovative Teacher of the Year in the Field of Mathematics 2023 Mitalben Ronak Kumar patel -Most Creative Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Sherry Brown Shepherd- Mrs India 2022, Entrepreneur and Social Activist Srilekha Kaluvakunta -Best Dynamic and Creative Personality of the Year 2023 Manisha Koushik -Most Renowned Astrologer and Vastu Consultant of the Year 2023 Ruchika Gupta-Most Creative Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Dr. Mamataben Soni -Best Visionary Assistant Professor of the Year 2023 Sugandha Chadha Shashank -Best Visionary Tarot Reader and fortune teller Reiki master of the Year 2023 Dr. Ankita Priydarshini -Most Dynamic Neuro-Psychiatrist & Entrepreneur of the Year 2023

80.Reet Kumar – Most Diverse Social Worker of the Year 2023

Priya Kurle -Best Dynamic Educationalist of the Year 2023

82.Purvi Kaushik – Best Change Maker Fashion Designer of the year 2023

Anu Arvind -Best Artisan of the Year 2023

84.Dishita- Best Visionary Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2023

85.Mandeep Kaur Bains – Prominent Architect 2023

86.Dr.Meenu Sharma – Asia’s Prominent Women Healthcare Consultant 2023

87.Chandrima Paul – Asia’s Top Prominent Data Scientist 2023

88.Divya Trivedi (SGSH Publication)-Asia’s Top Young Entrepreneur 2023

89.Sadmin Sadique – Asia’s Top Emerging Author & Social Activist 2023

90.Suman Sharma -Asia’s Top Best Numerologist 2023

91.Anshumita Gogoi -Asia’s Top Writer & Social Worker 2023

Alu Krishna AL- Promising Young Budding Author 2023 Mrs. Surabhi Singh -Mrs. India 2022 Fashionista Dr. Anitha Buddharaju- Asia’s Top Social Worker & Activist 2023 Smt. Bandana Kalita – Promising Sportsperson & Organiser of BM Creation 2023 Karina Panchal – Promising Young Entrepreneur 2023

97.Ruksana Bano – Young Visionary Fashionpreneur 2023

98.Aditi Sharma -Most Outstanding Coach & Trainer of the Year 2023

99.Kanzah Syed – Asia’s Top Entrepreneur & Cosmetologist

100.Priyanky Sharma – Visionary Woman Entrepreneur 2023 (Director, Sai Safety Consortium Pvt Ltd.)

