Dive into the Future of Music Experiences

The Metaverse already has nearly everything the real world has – gaming, retail, shopping, land, and of course MUSIC. While the technology is still in its relative infancy, there are already some established platforms that are hosting music events in the Metaverse, creating an increasingly attractive option for artists who are looking for unconventional ways to connect with their audience.

It started with online gaming giant Fortnite and was carried forward by platforms such as Roblox & Meta, integrating music performances into their social / gaming ecosystem. With the advent of web3 & tokenization, crypto-centric platforms such as Decentraland & Sandbox have started hosting concerts in their virtual worlds as value adds.

Closer to home, Mumbai-based Metastar Media Pvt Ltd partnered with NY-based immersive event & gaming platform Spatial.io to launch their metaverse venue Aurionsphere and has been hosting weekly concerts showcasing exciting emerging talent from the electronica music scene in India.

“Introducing new tech & experiences and building a community around it requires patience and sustained effort. It doesn't happen with one-off events. While we aren't the first company in India to do a show in the metaverse, we definitely are the first to make a longer-term commitment to push the envelope and develop this space for the music industry. And we are learning as we build”says Shatadru Sarkar, Co-Founder of Metastar Media.

Immersions is Metastar's weekly metaverse showcase of the rising stars of the underground music scene to an audience hungry for new experiences and new sounds. “There are only a handful of clubs in this country that accommodate artists outside the usual mainstream commercial / Bollywood music programming. For DJs pushing new sounds and niche genres, Aurionsphere is a great alternative! I played my first metaverse gig there and it was surreal!” – says Delhi-based DJ / Producer Su Real, winner of The Remix Season 1, on Amazon Prime.

Echoing the same sentiments was Mumbai-based DJ Citizen Kale – “It’s refreshing to have a space that allows 100% creative freedom to play for a community of like-minded music lovers, and not be bogged down with populist demands of a venue. And seeing my friends in funky digital avatars dance to my tunes was just crazy!”.

Reji Ravindran, head of artiste liaison and business development at Aurionsphere, adds “The idea of Aurionsphere is to create an inclusive environment that embraces subcultures and provides a platform to explore new sounds, new experiences, and connect with a global community of dance music enthusiasts. It’s accessible by anyone, anywhere, via a smartphone / PC / VR headset. We are running our IPs but are also open to collaborating with artists, labels, and festivals to extend their existing events into the metaverse. We have the perfect white label solution – tried and tested.”

Digital avatars. Metaverse venues. Interactive environments. Virtual reality. It’s early days but ripe time toventure out and explore the great digital unknown. Welcome to the Future.

Explore Aurionsphere :https://tinyurl.com/2p9mk3xh

