Do you know how much of your PF money is invested in shares by the government?

A portion of employees' salary is deposited in EPF every month. EPFO manages the PF of people working in the private sector. Investing in EPF is completely risk free. Generally, its interest rate is also higher than other investment options. EPFO invests this money in various places to give interest on PF amount to employees. It also includes shares and share related products. The Ministry of Labor and Employment informed the Lok Sabha on August 8 about the amount of money EPFO ​​invests in shares. The ministry has given this information in response to a question. EPFO invests 85 percent of its funds in debt instruments. 15 percent of the fund is invested in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Minister of State for Labor and Employment Rameshwar Teli informed that the government has decided the investment framework for this.

These investments are made in ETFs based on Nifty 50, Sensex, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) and India 22. In the financial year 2019-20, EPFO ​​invested a total of Rs 2,20,236.47 crore, of which Rs 31,501.09 crore was invested in ETFs. In the financial year 2020-21, EPFO ​​invested a total of Rs 2,18,533.89 crore, of which Rs 32,070.84 crore was invested in ETFs. In the financial year 2021-22 (up to June 2022), EPFO ​​invested a total of Rs 84,477.67 crore, of which Rs 12,199.26 crore was invested in ETFs, he said.