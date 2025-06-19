DPIIT inks MoU with private digital platform to boost inclusive entrepreneurship across India

New Delhi [India], June 19 : To further promote inclusive entrepreneurship and strengthen the startup ecosystem, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private digital platform, YourStory Media Private Limited, with a focus on startups, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, this partnership aligns with DPIIT's vision of fostering grassroots entrepreneurship and supporting emerging talent across Tier II, Tier III, and rural India.

The collaboration aims to empower 1 million entrepreneurs through AI-powered tools, venture launchpads, and regional language storytelling initiatives under the Bharat Project.

The initiative will also leverage flagship startup events and developer-focused platforms to drive engagement within India's startup and technology ecosystem.

These platforms will facilitate innovation showcases, founder-investor networking, and support in emerging sectors such as AI, GenAI, data, and blockchain.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv Singh, emphasised the significance of inclusive platforms in scaling the next generation of entrepreneurs.

He noted that the partnership would expand access to networks, knowledge, and success stories, particularly for aspiring founders from underserved regions, thereby accelerating India's journey to becoming a global innovation hub.

The MoU was formally signed by Deputy Secretary, DPIIT Rajesh Kumar and Founder & CEO, YourStory and The Bharat Project, Shradha Sharma in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

