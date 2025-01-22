Dr. Faruk Patel Calls Upon IIT Bombay Students To Focus On Innovation In Solar Energy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: KP Group Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Faruk G Patel, has described achieving the 500 GW renewable energy capacity target of Government of India by 2030 as an extraordinary but achievable challenge.

Dr. Patel made the comment during his keynote address at SUSTAIN 5.0, held at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay). Organised on the theme — Rethink the Choices, React to the Changes, Rebuild the Future — the event brought together academia, industry leaders and sustainability advocates to discuss crucial environmental issues and the role of renewable energy.

“Today, India has already achieved over 200 GW of renewable energy capacity, with solar energy contributing a remarkable 94 GW. Solar energy is not just part of the solution, it is at the heart of it. To meet the goal of 500 GW by 2030, we will need to install approximately 60 GW of renewable energy every year for the next five years. It is an extraordinary but achievable challenge,” Dr. Patel said.

Dr. Patel outlined India's ambitious commitments to renewable energy, including meeting at least half of the energy requirements through renewable sources, reducing carbon emissions by 100 crore tonnes, and achieving net zero by 2070.

Highlighting the critical hurdles in scaling solar energy, particularly land availability, he said, “Land availability is a genuine constraint for large-scale solar installations. Around 4 acres of land is needed for 1 MW of solar capacity. We have already used 3.84 lakh acres for 96 GW solar projects. With our target of 500 GW, we are looking at over 12 lakh acres more. Where will this come from? The answer lies in innovation.”

Dr. Patel called on the students of IIT Bombay to lead the charge in advancing solar technology, urging them to focus on research to enhance the efficiency of photovoltaic cells, increase the lifespan of solar panels beyond 25 years, innovate in battery technologies for improved energy storage, explore alternatives like floating and vertical solar installations and integrate artificial intelligence to optimise solar energy systems.

“You have the intelligence, creativity and resources to push the boundaries of what is possible,” he said and pledged all kind of support required by either students or for IIT Bombay's innovative sustainability projects and also invited them to visit KP Group's renewable energy parks in Gujarat.

The event witnessed other thought-provoking sessions, including a presentation on Avoid, Shift, and Improve framework by Dr. KVK Rao, Deputy Director of IIT Bombay, and insights on sustainable public transport by Ramamoorthy Sankaranarayanan, Secretary, Fee Regulatory Authority, Government of Maharashtra.

The event also featured the launch of a recycled paper newsletter and an innovative Carbon Footprint Calculator, symbolising the spirit of innovation and environmental responsibility. The dignitaries lit solar-powered diyas, symbolising hope for a greener future, to mark the commencement of SUSTAIN 5.0.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor