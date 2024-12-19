Dr. MGR Educational And Research Institute - Dept. of Hotel Management & Culinary Arts, Emerges as Overall Champion at Budding Chef Challenge 2024

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 19: Dr. MGR Educational And Research Institute - Department of Hotel Management & Culinary Arts - the leading institution in Chennai, renowned for its commitment to excellence in the hospitality industry, claimed the overall championship at the Budding Chef Challenge 2024. The landmark event, India's first 'Farm to Table Culinary' competition, was organized by ACCASI at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, on the 27th and 28th of November, 2024. The two-day National competition featured participation of over 100 students from across 12 colleges, competing in seven diverse categories. The event showcased exceptional skills in Culinary Art, Food Preparation, Presentation, and Service, celebrating the immense talent of young chefs from across the country.

Students from Dr. MGR Educational And Research Institute, Department of Hotel Management & Culinary Arts, Chennai, successfully emerged as the undisputed champions, securing an impressive 3,000 points and earning 40 medals: 7 Gold, 13 Silver, 20 Bronze, and 2 Merit Certificates. Nitheesh Kumar T, Sahana K, Shazia R, Achu D, Hemapriya V, Joshwa R, Jothi K, Lingeshwaran D, Mohammed Meeran P, Nithish Kumar A V, Nithish L, Nivetha L, Prasanna Santhana Kumar M, Praveen Durai S, Rishikesavan G, Santhana Krishnan P, Tharun S, Varsha D and Yuvashree S stellar performances were particularly noteworthy in categories such as "Live Cake Decoration, Live Cooking, Live Pasta Cooking Challenge, Vegetable & Fruit Carving, and the Mystery Basket Challenge."

Prof. Chef M. Prabu, Joint Registrar (H&S-Ph-II) and Dean / Head of the Department said, "The remarkable achievement was possible with right planning to train the students spending number of days in Kitchen / Bakery Labs, with support of the dedicated trainers, with the spirt of good team work. This goal was achieved only with the contribution of Dr. MGR University."

Official Statement from the President of the University

Commenting on this outstanding achievement, Honourable President Er. ACS Arunkumar, of Dr. M.G.R Educational and Research Institute added, "We are incredibly proud of our students for their exceptional performance at the Budding Chef Challenge 2024. Competitions like these are vital to the growth of aspiring chefs, testing their technical skills, critical thinking, resilience, and adaptability. These platforms provide invaluable opportunities for practical, hands-on learning, while fostering creativity and a spirit of excellence. We commend ACCASI for organizing this pioneering event and extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 19 young chefs, who showcased exemplary professionalism and skill, bringing immense pride to our university and department."

Dr. MGR Educational And Research Institute, Department of Hotel Management & Culinary Arts With a legacy spanning over 37 years, Dr. MGR Educational And Research Institute, Department of Hotel Management & Culinary Arts has been a cornerstone of hospitality education in Chennai. The University is dedicated to producing industry-ready professionals equipped to excel in the dynamic and competitive hospitality sector.

Event Jury and Accolades

The event was judged by a distinguished panel of experts from the Culinary and Hospitality industries, whose insights added significant value to the competition.

For more information about Dr. M.G.R Educational And Research Institute, Department of Hotel Management & Culinary Arts, visit our website at www.drmgrihmindia.com.

This remarkable victory underscores the institution's commitment to shaping the future of the Culinary and Hhospitality industries

