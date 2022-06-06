Dr Mukesh Kwatra, founder of 'Smiling Tree', creates an eco-friendly garden for Delhi Police

Smiling Tree, led by its Founder Dr Mukesh Kwatra, innovatively created an eco-friendly garden for Delhi Police at Roop Nagar Police Station in North Delhi, which was inaugurated on June 5, the World Environment Day.

The beautiful garden with an abundance of junk material recycled into gorgeous planters is not only soothing for the soul but also conveys a message to 'Reduce Reuse Recycle' and care for the environment.

There are plenty of recycled garden ideas just waiting to be discovered by green innovators like Dr Kwatra. He has adeptly played his part for the environment by developing an eco-friendly garden for Delhi Police. Used plastic bottles, old tyres, shoes, tin cans, wine bottles have been jazzed up with stunning plants. Waste car tyres are used to create a 'well' with bottle planters hanging and fern plants on a tray on the tyres. Environmentalist Dr Mukesh Kwatra, has taken care to plant their hundreds of air-purifying plants like Areca Palms, snake palms, money plants, spider plants, aloe vera and many more.

Smiling Tree Foundation, the NGO founded in 2012 by Dr Kwatra, has been carrying out Plantation Drives in and around Delhi-NCR and have thus far planted over five and a half lakhs of saplings. They also conduct environmental awareness events like anti-plastic Drives, Plogging events, green walks, and campaigns in educational institutions to promote the eco-friendly way of living. They lay impetus on the three 'R's, 'reduce, reuse, and recycle'. Reducing is about cutting back on the amount of waste generated. Reusing is finding a new way to use items so that we don't have to throw them away. Recycling is using waste materials to make new products that can be used again. As we are saving resources and sending less trash to the landfills, it helps in reducing air and water pollution also. These steps also help to sustain the environment for future generations.

SHO Roop Nagar Police Station expressed his gratitude for Smiling Tree, "This green initiative is a pleasantly refreshing step for us. During the making of this garden I could notice the enthusiasm being generated in my team. It is so relaxing to be among plants and a welcome respite from the stress and fatigue."

Dr Kwatra said, "Reusing old materials is a great way to do more with less, especially in a garden. It's turning trash into garden treasures."

