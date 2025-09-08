Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards - 2025 by ISRHE
New Delhi [India], September 8: On the occasion of Teachers' Day (5th Sep. 2025), the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education (ISRHE) Charitable Trust organized the prestigious Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards - 2025 at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The ceremony honored distinguished teachers, educators, and changemakers from across the nation for their outstanding contributions to education, knowledge dissemination, and social upliftment.
The event was graced by eminent dignitaries. The Hon'ble Chief Guest (Inaugural) was Shri Mohan Singh Bisht Ji, Hon'ble Deputy Speaker, Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Delhi. The Hon'ble Chief Guest (Valedictory) was Shri Ramesh Chandra Ratn Ji, Hon. Ex-Chairman, PSC, Railway Board of India.
The occasion was further adorned by our Guests of Honour:
- Dr. Parvinder Singh, Ambassador, World Peace United Nations, sharing the message of peace and global harmony.
- Shri Sudhir Gupta, Vice-President, Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, New Delhi, encouraging noble causes.
- Mrs. Shikha Joshi, Social Worker and Women Activist, for her inspiring presence.
The program was organized under the leadership of Dr. Atul Sharma, President, ISRHE, and the dedicated efforts of Ms. Reshu Gupta, Organizing Secretary, ISRHE.
The event proceedings were gracefully conducted by Ms. Gauri Sharma and Ms. Geet Sharma as Masters of Ceremony, ensuring the program's elegance and smooth flow. The press and communication responsibilities were coordinated by Om Sharma, Mr. Deepak Upadhyay, and Mr. Sumit, who collectively ensured effective outreach and coverage of the event.
List of Awardees Honored
The following awardees were felicitated with the Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards - 2025:
1. Dr. Snehal Pushkar Abhyankar
2. Dr. V. Radhika
3. Dr. Mahendra Singh Chouhan
4. Ms. Rajni Verma
5. Ms. Zeba Khan
6. Prof. (Dr) Rajeev Kumar Dubey
7. Prof. Abdul Latif
8. Prof. K. Mohanasundaram
9. Prof. Harsh Purohit
10. Ms. Vaishali M. Tembhare
11. Prof. Dr. M. Devendra
12. Prof. (Dr.) Niraj Kumar
13. Dr. M. Vijaya Kanth
14. Dr. Varadaraj Aravamudhan
15. Dr. A. Gayathri
16. Prof. (Dr.) Pramod Kumar Naik
17. Dr. N. Ashokkumar
18. Mr. Virendra Kumar
19. Mr. Rakesh Kumar
20. Dr. Harpreet Kaur
21. Dr. Mishu Tripathi
22. Mr. Amit Biswas
23. Dr. Harihara Krishnan R
24. Prof. Sushmita Deb Chaudhury
25. Mr. Sachchidanand Mandal
26. Dr. Smriti Kiran Saimons
27. Mr. Boya Naveen Kumar
28. Dr. Renu Gupta
29. Dr. Amrin Jalal Baig
30. Ms. Rakhi Kapoor
31. Mr. Madhusudan Das
32. Mr. Satya Prakash Bhardwaj
33. Dr. Syed Shabih Hassan
34. Ms. Neeta Singh
35. Dr. Ajit Kumar
36. Dr. Dhevahi Elumalei
37. Dr. Pabitra Ranjan Maiti
38. Prof. Usha Batra
39. Mr. Aneesh K. Vijayan
40. Prof. Vijay Samuel G
41. Dr. J. Sandhya
42. Mr. Anoop K
43. Mr. Rakesh Jagdishchandra Shah
44. Dr. Govind Singh Koundal
45. Dr. Madhulika Kumari
46. Dr. S. C. Pandey
47. Dr. Atul Kumar
48. Dr. Banesab Babu Raje Shaikh
49. Dr. Narendra Singh Bhakuni
50. Mr. Sunil Maruti Bhoir
51. Dr. Anjali Shokeen
52. Dr. Tamal Pramanick
53. Dr. A. Stanley Raj
54. Dr. S. Cynthia
55. Prof. (Dr.) A. Rajshekhar
56. Mr. Karanpal Singh
57. Dr. Bhanwar Lal
58. Dr. Uzma Parveen Shaikh
59. Dr. N. Ganesh
60. Prof. Babasaheb Prabhakar Moralkar
61. Prof. Ila Agarwal
62. Prof. Akshay Vaishnaw
63. Dr. Devendra Pal
64. Dr. Rajan Chaurasia
65. Dr. Jajbir Singh
66. Mr. Neeraj Kumar
67. Dr. Radhelal Uttaranchali
68. Dr. Stella Chand
69. Mr. Nishant Jaiswaal
70. Dr. Jagdish Pandey
71. Dr. Atmaram Vitthal Andhale
72. Ms. Gagandeep Kaur
73. Dr. Prerna Bhati
74. Dr. Chandrashekhar S. Vaidya
75. Dr. Amanpreet Kaur Kang
76. Dr. Kamlesh Kumar Tewari
77. Dr. Oshin Yadav
78. Dr. Mrs. J Mano Ranjini Vishnu Priyan
79. Dr. S. V. A. R. Sastry
80. Dr. R. Shridhar
81. Prof. (Dr.) Anil Mittra
82. Dr. Mahipinder Kaur
83. Mr. Sanjib Roy
84. Dr. S. Vijaya
85. Mr. Suresh Chand Yogi
86. Ms. Akshika Trivedi
87. Ms. Oorja Akshara
88. Master Saadyaant Kaushal
89. Ms. Ankita Singh
90. Mr. Sanjay Bhardwaj
91. Ms. Shilpa Surya
92. Dr. Ram Prasad Vimal
93. Dr. Ashis Kumar Saha
94. Prof. (Dr.) Sarika Angi Kapila
95. Prof. (Dr.) Sudhir C Hindwan
96. Mrs. Megha Malhotra
97. Mr. Pushpendra Singh
98. Dr. Viplove Verma
99. Mr. Vikash Kumar Bhakat
100. Ms. Anupam Sinha
101. Prof. Hemant Ramakant Dongre
102. Ms. Dyana I.
103. Mr. Anitya Kumar Gupta
104. Dr. Priti Waghela
105. Dr. Nikita Kulkarni
106. Ms. Jasvir Kaur
107. Dr. Swati Anand
108. Mr. Rakesh Chandola
109. Vanitaben Ashokbhai Patel
110. Dr. Arun Kumar
111. Prof. (Dr.) Neeraj Verma
112. Prof. Ramashankar Chourasia
113. Prof. (Dr.) Neha Jain
114. Ms. Preeti Gupta
115. Dr. Serah Vinodini Vilvaraj
116. Mr. Manoj Goyal
117. Dr. Sumit Jain
118. Mrs. Shilpa Tamrakar
119. Dr. Suyash Kamal Soni
120. Dr. Tripti Kumari
121. Mrs. Savita Kumbhar
122. Mrs. Pallavi Abhinandan Shrirambekar
123. Dr. Ramesh Kumar S. Borkute
124. Dr. Suhas Khot
125. Dr. Dipak Ashok Zope
126. Mr. Sagar Shivaji Patil
127. Dr. Sangram Keshari Mallik
128. Mr. Akansh Garg
129. Rajarshi Gurukul, Bhaktapur, Nepal
130. Dr. A. Shaji George
131. Dr. Anshu Rajpurohit
132. Mr. Anil Jawa
133. Mr. Deepak Sagar
134. Mr. Arun Sharma
135. Mr. Rohit Sisodiya
136. Prof. Vijayalakshmi Kakulapati
137. Dr. Dilip Sarah
138. Shanki Khurana
139. Dr. Koduri Sreelakshmi
