Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards - 2025 by ISRHE

New Delhi [India], September 8: On the occasion of Teachers' Day (5th Sep. 2025), the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education (ISRHE) Charitable Trust organized the prestigious Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards - 2025 at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The ceremony honored distinguished teachers, educators, and changemakers from across the nation for their outstanding contributions to education, knowledge dissemination, and social upliftment.

The event was graced by eminent dignitaries. The Hon'ble Chief Guest (Inaugural) was Shri Mohan Singh Bisht Ji, Hon'ble Deputy Speaker, Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Delhi. The Hon'ble Chief Guest (Valedictory) was Shri Ramesh Chandra Ratn Ji, Hon. Ex-Chairman, PSC, Railway Board of India.

The occasion was further adorned by our Guests of Honour:

- Dr. Parvinder Singh, Ambassador, World Peace United Nations, sharing the message of peace and global harmony.

- Shri Sudhir Gupta, Vice-President, Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, New Delhi, encouraging noble causes.

- Mrs. Shikha Joshi, Social Worker and Women Activist, for her inspiring presence.

The program was organized under the leadership of Dr. Atul Sharma, President, ISRHE, and the dedicated efforts of Ms. Reshu Gupta, Organizing Secretary, ISRHE.

The event proceedings were gracefully conducted by Ms. Gauri Sharma and Ms. Geet Sharma as Masters of Ceremony, ensuring the program's elegance and smooth flow. The press and communication responsibilities were coordinated by Om Sharma, Mr. Deepak Upadhyay, and Mr. Sumit, who collectively ensured effective outreach and coverage of the event.

List of Awardees Honored

The following awardees were felicitated with the Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial National Awards - 2025:

1. Dr. Snehal Pushkar Abhyankar

2. Dr. V. Radhika

3. Dr. Mahendra Singh Chouhan

4. Ms. Rajni Verma

5. Ms. Zeba Khan

6. Prof. (Dr) Rajeev Kumar Dubey

7. Prof. Abdul Latif

8. Prof. K. Mohanasundaram

9. Prof. Harsh Purohit

10. Ms. Vaishali M. Tembhare

11. Prof. Dr. M. Devendra

12. Prof. (Dr.) Niraj Kumar

13. Dr. M. Vijaya Kanth

14. Dr. Varadaraj Aravamudhan

15. Dr. A. Gayathri

16. Prof. (Dr.) Pramod Kumar Naik

17. Dr. N. Ashokkumar

18. Mr. Virendra Kumar

19. Mr. Rakesh Kumar

20. Dr. Harpreet Kaur

21. Dr. Mishu Tripathi

22. Mr. Amit Biswas

23. Dr. Harihara Krishnan R

24. Prof. Sushmita Deb Chaudhury

25. Mr. Sachchidanand Mandal

26. Dr. Smriti Kiran Saimons

27. Mr. Boya Naveen Kumar

28. Dr. Renu Gupta

29. Dr. Amrin Jalal Baig

30. Ms. Rakhi Kapoor

31. Mr. Madhusudan Das

32. Mr. Satya Prakash Bhardwaj

33. Dr. Syed Shabih Hassan

34. Ms. Neeta Singh

35. Dr. Ajit Kumar

36. Dr. Dhevahi Elumalei

37. Dr. Pabitra Ranjan Maiti

38. Prof. Usha Batra

39. Mr. Aneesh K. Vijayan

40. Prof. Vijay Samuel G

41. Dr. J. Sandhya

42. Mr. Anoop K

43. Mr. Rakesh Jagdishchandra Shah

44. Dr. Govind Singh Koundal

45. Dr. Madhulika Kumari

46. Dr. S. C. Pandey

47. Dr. Atul Kumar

48. Dr. Banesab Babu Raje Shaikh

49. Dr. Narendra Singh Bhakuni

50. Mr. Sunil Maruti Bhoir

51. Dr. Anjali Shokeen

52. Dr. Tamal Pramanick

53. Dr. A. Stanley Raj

54. Dr. S. Cynthia

55. Prof. (Dr.) A. Rajshekhar

56. Mr. Karanpal Singh

57. Dr. Bhanwar Lal

58. Dr. Uzma Parveen Shaikh

59. Dr. N. Ganesh

60. Prof. Babasaheb Prabhakar Moralkar

61. Prof. Ila Agarwal

62. Prof. Akshay Vaishnaw

63. Dr. Devendra Pal

64. Dr. Rajan Chaurasia

65. Dr. Jajbir Singh

66. Mr. Neeraj Kumar

67. Dr. Radhelal Uttaranchali

68. Dr. Stella Chand

69. Mr. Nishant Jaiswaal

70. Dr. Jagdish Pandey

71. Dr. Atmaram Vitthal Andhale

72. Ms. Gagandeep Kaur

73. Dr. Prerna Bhati

74. Dr. Chandrashekhar S. Vaidya

75. Dr. Amanpreet Kaur Kang

76. Dr. Kamlesh Kumar Tewari

77. Dr. Oshin Yadav

78. Dr. Mrs. J Mano Ranjini Vishnu Priyan

79. Dr. S. V. A. R. Sastry

80. Dr. R. Shridhar

81. Prof. (Dr.) Anil Mittra

82. Dr. Mahipinder Kaur

83. Mr. Sanjib Roy

84. Dr. S. Vijaya

85. Mr. Suresh Chand Yogi

86. Ms. Akshika Trivedi

87. Ms. Oorja Akshara

88. Master Saadyaant Kaushal

89. Ms. Ankita Singh

90. Mr. Sanjay Bhardwaj

91. Ms. Shilpa Surya

92. Dr. Ram Prasad Vimal

93. Dr. Ashis Kumar Saha

94. Prof. (Dr.) Sarika Angi Kapila

95. Prof. (Dr.) Sudhir C Hindwan

96. Mrs. Megha Malhotra

97. Mr. Pushpendra Singh

98. Dr. Viplove Verma

99. Mr. Vikash Kumar Bhakat

100. Ms. Anupam Sinha

101. Prof. Hemant Ramakant Dongre

102. Ms. Dyana I.

103. Mr. Anitya Kumar Gupta

104. Dr. Priti Waghela

105. Dr. Nikita Kulkarni

106. Ms. Jasvir Kaur

107. Dr. Swati Anand

108. Mr. Rakesh Chandola

109. Vanitaben Ashokbhai Patel

110. Dr. Arun Kumar

111. Prof. (Dr.) Neeraj Verma

112. Prof. Ramashankar Chourasia

113. Prof. (Dr.) Neha Jain

114. Ms. Preeti Gupta

115. Dr. Serah Vinodini Vilvaraj

116. Mr. Manoj Goyal

117. Dr. Sumit Jain

118. Mrs. Shilpa Tamrakar

119. Dr. Suyash Kamal Soni

120. Dr. Tripti Kumari

121. Mrs. Savita Kumbhar

122. Mrs. Pallavi Abhinandan Shrirambekar

123. Dr. Ramesh Kumar S. Borkute

124. Dr. Suhas Khot

125. Dr. Dipak Ashok Zope

126. Mr. Sagar Shivaji Patil

127. Dr. Sangram Keshari Mallik

128. Mr. Akansh Garg

129. Rajarshi Gurukul, Bhaktapur, Nepal

130. Dr. A. Shaji George

131. Dr. Anshu Rajpurohit

132. Mr. Anil Jawa

133. Mr. Deepak Sagar

134. Mr. Arun Sharma

135. Mr. Rohit Sisodiya

136. Prof. Vijayalakshmi Kakulapati

137. Dr. Dilip Sarah

138. Shanki Khurana

139. Dr. Koduri Sreelakshmi

