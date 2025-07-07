Dr. Swapna Chekuri Honored as "Hyderabad's Top Fertility Specialist" at Vissa TV Health X Awards 2025

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7: In recognition of her contributions to the field of reproductive medicine, Dr. Swapna Chekuri was awarded the title of "Hyderabad's Top Fertility Specialist" at the Vissa TV Health X Awards 2025, held on May 9 at the JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad. The award was presented by Smt. Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Hon'ble Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare, and Sri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon'ble Minister for IT, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, both from the Government of Telangana, along with Ms. Laxmi Rao, CEO of Raj News.

The Vissa TV Health X Awards are designed to recognize healthcare professionals who have made a meaningful difference in their respective fields. This year's event brought together a wide range of practitioners, institutions, and organizations making notable contributions to public health and patient care. Among them, the work being done in the field of fertility and assisted reproduction drew attention, particularly in the context of increasing infertility rates and the emotional toll it takes on couples.

The award acknowledges Dr. Chekuri's role in leading Hyderabad Fertility Centre (HFC), a multi-branch IVF facility located in Kothapet, Gachibowli, and KPHB, where over 10,000 successful conceptions have been recorded under her clinical leadership. HFC offers a wide range of advanced reproductive treatments including IVF, ICSI, IUI, genetic embryo screening, egg and sperm donation, surrogacy, embryo freezing, and cosmetic gynecology. The center is also noted for its emphasis on affordability, transparency, and ethical fertility carevalues that have earned it a trusted reputation among patients in Telangana and beyond.

With more than 20 years of experience in obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive medicine, Dr. Chekuri's practice is characterized by a combination of clinical precision and patient-centered care. During the awards event, she remarked that the honor was a reflection of the collective resilience of the many couples who navigate the often-silent struggles of infertility. She noted that recognition such as this strengthens the mission to make fertility treatments more accessible and compassionate.

In addition to her clinical responsibilities, Dr. Swapna Chekuri plays an active role in medical education and research. She is a professor at Deccan College of Medical Sciences, an examiner for MBBS and MS examinations, and a published researcher in areas such as PCOS, endometriosis, and innovations in fertility protocols. She also holds memberships in international and national associations including ASRM, ESHRE, ISAR, IFS, and FOGSI, and currently serves as the Organizing Secretary of the IFS Telangana Chapter.

One of the cases that exemplified the impact of HFC's work involved a couple in their late 40s, who, after 22 years of unsuccessful fertility treatments, conceived through ICSI using donor eggs and later delivered a healthy baby. The case was cited at the event as an example of how evidence-based medicine, combined with personal care, can restore hope in the most difficult journeys.

The Vissa TV Health X Awards serve as a reminder of the evolving landscape of Indian healthcare, and the crucial role of innovation, empathy, and accessibility. For Hyderabad Fertility Centre, this recognition reinforces its standing as a trusted institution in fertility carenot only for its clinical outcomes but also for the dignity and sensitivity with which it treats each patient.

