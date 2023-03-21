Dr. Vikram Kamat was honored as an “Iconic Personality in Hospitality” by Former Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Honorable Governor of the state of Maharashtra

Kamats Restaurants bags the best highway restaurant chain award by the Food Connoisseurs India Convention (West India Edition)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: Whether it be a planned road trip or a spontaneous getaway, restaurants on highways plays a crucial role in providing travelers with comfort food and washrooms to freshen up. With there being a plethora of options to choose from, one brand that has stood out for the last 80 years is ‘Kamats Restaurant’. With a concept of an open kitchen, a variety of cuisine to hygienic washrooms, they have always been a companion in the pleasant journey experience of commuters traveling especially on either Maharashtra or Gujrat highways. To add a feather to the cap, The founder and chairman of the Vitskamats Group, Dr. Vikram Kamat was honored as an “Iconic Personality in Hospitality” by Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Honorable Governor of the state of Maharashtra, for his exemplary contribution to the hospitality industry. He has been recognized for his contribution towards the upliftment of social infrastructure and for successfully running the iconic brand Kamats across highways and Vits Hotels and Resorts across the country. This year was also special for Kamats Restaurant as the restaurant chain also bagged the ‘Best highway restaurant chain of the year’ awarded by the Food Connoisseurs India Convention (West India Edition).

When asked Dr. Vikraam Kamat, about how he feels after being honored by such a prestigious award, he humbly mentioned, “Being born in the F&B industry, I always have had an attachment with food, and since the very beginning I knew I wanted to give my 100 percent to this industry. It is indeed a fulfilling feeling to be honored by such a prestigious honor from the hands of Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Honorable Governor of the state of Maharashtra, for doing what I love the most. Also, winning the award for Kamats feels surreal. I am truly thankful to my family and also my team for helping me in embarking on this journey towards providing the best hospitality to my country and even abroad.”

