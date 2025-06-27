Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Cabinet Minister (MoSJE), inaugurated 3rd Trans Employment Mela 2025; over 160 candidates, rising corporate support

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 27: The third edition of the Trans Employment Mela 2025, inaugurated by Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Cabinet Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, concluded successfully today at The Lalit Hotel, New Delhi. Organised by the TWEET Foundation and InHarmony, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), the event brought together over 160 transgender and non-binary candidates from across the country. With participation from 17 companies and aiming for 100 confirmed placements, the Mela reinforced its role as a vital platform for inclusive hiring and economic empowerment.

Dr. Virendra Kumar's presence underscored the central government's commitment to mainstreaming transgender and non-binary individuals into the formal workforce. As with previous editions, the Mela served as a powerful bridgeconnecting talent to opportunity, employers to awareness, and society to the lived realities of the trans community. Leading companies such as Publicis Sapient, Hexaware, EY Foundation, Mahindra Logistics, and The Lalit engaged in recruitment drives, sensitisation sessions, and panel discussions held throughout the day.

This year's edition set an ambitious target of 100 placements and saw increased engagement from corporates, hiring partners, and inclusion advocates. Beyond job interviews, the event featured community-led performances, peer mentoring sessions, and entrepreneurship showcasesspotlighting stories of resilience, ambition, and leadership from within the trans community. Transgender entrepreneurs, often underrepresented in employment conversations, were celebrated for forging their own paths and challenging traditional narratives. These moments added vibrancy to the day, reinforcing that inclusion is not just about hiringbut about visibility, respect, and equity.

Dr. Virendra Kumar stated, "Our unwavering support for the transgender community reflects our core values of equality, dignity, and empowerment. Initiatives like Garima Grehsafe and supportive shelter homes across 21 statesensure access to housing, healthcare, skill training, and legal aid for those in need. Platforms like the Trans Employment Day, supported by over 20 corporate partners, not only open doors to livelihood but also celebrate the immense talent and resilience of the community. From joining the police force to becoming lawyers, artists, and entrepreneurs, your journeys inspire a more inclusive and compassionate India."

Dr. R. Giriraj, Deputy Director of NISD expressed, "The Central Home for Digital Persons was never just a policyit was a mission to restore dignity, access, and rights that inherently belonged to individuals. Since 2019, we've expanded this effort across 14 centers, integrating healthcare, identity, education, and economic opportunities. But real transformation doesn't come from government aloneit comes from partnerships. I sincerely thank the global community, NGOs, industries, and especially the Food Foundation, for standing with us in this journey towards inclusion, empowerment, and justice."

This year's edition saw the continued support of long-term partners and new collaborators. Hexaware joined as the Title Sponsor, while Publicis Sapient returns as the Platinum Sponsor and the Lalit Suri Hospitality Groups as the Gold Sponsor for the third consecutive year. HDFC Life as the Silver Sponsor and The Lalit also contributing as the Hospitality Partner. Adding meaningful depth to the event's social objectives were Social Impact Partners - Keshav Suri Foundation and MIST LGBTQ Foundation - and Gifting Partners - Queer Bazaar and Kronokare.

Abhina Aher, Founder, TWEET Foundation, added, "This Mela is about more than jobsit's about justice. It offers a space where transgender individuals, often pushed to the margins, can enter the workforce with pride. When we speak of economic justice, this is what we mean: real opportunities backed by real intent. It's time to stop seeing the transgender community as recipients of charity and start recognising them as contributors to growth.

"Anupama Easwaran, Founder, InHarmony, shared, "While globally, we're witnessing an unfortunate regression in the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) space, it is encouraging to see Indian organisations stepping up with meaningful action. The Trans Employment Mela is a testament to that commitment, bringing together companies, civil society, and the transgender community to create real access and opportunities. At a time when DEI efforts face increasing pushback, initiatives like this reaffirm that inclusion is not just a policyit's a shared responsibility. We are grateful to our partners and sponsors for standing firmly with this vision and helping shape inclusive workplaces that are future-ready and grounded in equity."

Maya Awasthy, Co-Founder, TWEET Foundation, said, "Each edition of this Mela is a call to action. From 58 placements in our first year to 77 last year, we've witnessed the transformative power of employment. Our goal of 100 placements this year is more than a numberit represents belief in a future where every transgender person can live with dignity, independence, and economic strength. We urge more companies to move beyond hiring to ensure long-term, meaningful inclusion."

Vieshaka Dutta, Diversity Equity and Inclusion Leader, India, Publicis Sapient, said, "Our continued support for the Trans Employment Mela reflects our core value of inclusion, which is central to everything we do at Publicis Sapient. We are proud to be part of a platform that fosters real opportunities and helps build a future where every individualregardless of gender identitycan thrive."

Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, and Founder, Keshav Suri Foundation, stated, "Hosting the Mela aligns with our ethos of embracing diversity. The trans community adds immense value to the workplace, and we are honoured to contribute to their journey of empowerment through employment."

Sareeta Bhatikar Head of Human Resources, HDFC Life, said, "At HDFC Life, inclusion is not just a campaign; it is how we grow and remain true to our purpose. The Trans Employment Mela is a powerful step towards building equitable workplaces and reflects our collective journey towards dignity, belonging, and our responsibility to honor every individual."

Hemant Vijh, Corporate Vice President, Hexaware Technologies, commented, "Hexaware is proud to stand beside the trans community as an ally and active participant in building inclusive workspaces. The Mela is a reminder that hiring for diversity leads to stronger, more resilient organisations."

The Trans Employment Mela 2025 closed on a powerful note of hope, pride, and determination. As candidates left interview rooms with offers and new opportunities, the event served as a reminder that the journey toward equality must be intentional, collaborative, and unapologetically inclusive. The sense of renewed purpose it inspired will continue to ripple across boardrooms, communities, and policy spacesdriving the change our society needs.

ABOUT ORGANIZERS

TWEET Foundation (www.tweetindia.org) is an NGO based out of Delhi and Mumbai led by trans persons dedicated to providing the community with crisis support, short shelter stay, health and legal resources, and connecting them with skill building and inclusive employment opportunities. TWEET works closely with key stakeholders for mainstreaming advocacy for the rights of transgender persons. It works with the government to bring in policy-level changes and works with civil societies and the corporate sectors to build strategic partnerships to support the trans movement and welfare.

InHarmony (www.inharmony.in) is a pioneering Diversity, Equity & Inclusion advisory firm dedicated to fostering inclusive workplaces across India. Specializing in consultancy services, training solutions, employee wellbeing programs, research, and diversity hiring support, their impact spans various industries, guiding companies in the cultivation of inclusive & equitable spaces. InHarmony's expertise encompasses gender, LGBTQIA+ individuals, persons with disabilities, and less privileged caste categories, catering to diverse age groups. It boasts a distinguished panel of experts including facilitators, coaches, psychologists, psychiatrists, and trainers, all committed to delivering bespoke, innovative solutions tailored to meet each client's unique needs. InHarmony's founder, Anupama Easwaran is a board member of TWEET Foundation working extensively with the transgender community since the past 8 years. She is the recipient of the APCOM Hero Award 2023 in the Community Ally category and a 2 time TEDx speaker. At InHarmony, their mission is to drive positive cultural change, making workplaces places where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.

