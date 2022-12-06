Dr.Milind Sampgaonkar declared Insurance Ambassador 2022 at Atma Nirbhar Bharat Conclave and Awards

December 06: It was a moment of great pride for everyone at Siddhi Associates & Riddhi’s Group when the name of its Managing Director, Dr Milind Sampgaonkar, was announced as the Insurance Ambassador 2022 at AtmaNirbhar Bharat Conclave and Awards.

The dynamic Chairman of Milind Sampgaonkar Enterprises was presented the award by none other than the Central Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, in a mega event organised by Times Applaud, the notable digital portal in India. The Atma Nirbhar Bharat Award night concluded successfully on 26th November at The Park, New Delhi, in the presence of many eminent personalities. The event was organized by the prominent digital portal Times Applaud.

Distinguished Envoys and ambassadors from friendly countries also graced the occasion, including Consul General Union of Comoros, H.E Dr Mazin Al-Masoudi CDA-League of Arab States, H.E. MR. K.L Ganju, Hony. H.E. Mr Ung Sean, Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary Royal Embassy of Cambodia, Dr Anjay Kumar Mishra, Dean of Research, Nepal, Dr.Krishantha Pathiraja, Chairman, HDFC Bank, Government of Sri Lanka.

Accepting the award, the expert economic, sociology, political and financial planner said, “To receive such a prestigious award that recognizes individuals and organizations that are willing to take challenges and work outside the comfort zone for the betterment of our nation is always motivating. We all know globalization has brought new challenges in all sectors, particularly in the insurance industry. Opening a new gateway of opportunity, me and my team are always at the forefront of structured and customized training programs / Bancassurance consultancy that inspire innovation at every turn.” He and his team provide a complete financial solution per the client’s requirements.

Milind Sampgaonkar is a multi-layered personality who has registered a world Record in Insurance Industry. With 3 P.H. D, multiple master’s degrees and a fellowship under his belt, the scholarly men are attributed with a world record. Further, the professional icon acts as a consultant for 38 Co-operative Banks and, 400 Credit Societies & 2 Pvt. Banks.

Having more than two decades of experience in areas especially insurance, Sales, Training Analysis, etc., Mr Sampgaonkar is a pro in the industry. Before establishing his own business, he worked for a decade at Senior Management Level in MNC &Pvt. Life Insurance Company. Often termed as a saviour during crisis management, Dr Milind is a visionary planner in Bank Acquisition Research, Legal Agreement and Management, Sales Planning, Bank Acquisition Research, Group Insurance Launching, Preparation of REP/RFI & DDR, and many more. His understanding and grasp in areas, especially insurance, Sales, Financial & Pay-outs Analyses, Authority Regulation, Training Analysis, audits And Authority Norms, etc., are unparallel.

The man possesses great interpersonal skills and industry knowledge. Dr Milind is also the Founder and President of BIMAKRANTI. The humanitarian entrepreneur has been a recipient of 400+ awards. He was bestowed with many significant awards, like Man of Asia 2022 Bharat Bhushan. He has been enrolled as an esteemed Member of the MDRT Council USA recently. The philanthropical business person has been related to several NGOs and works actively to uplift the community.

Website – www.drmilindsampgaonkar.com

