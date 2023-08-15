DS Group redefines Active Senior Living with the launch of the Saral Satya Legacy

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 15: On the occasion of its 94th Founders’ Day, the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate, announced the launch of ‘Saral Satya Legacy,’ a fully furnished, active senior living project on a rental model. Situated in Knowledge Park 5 in Greater Noida, the project is spread over an expansive 12-acre area of land with three residential blocks and one recreational block that hosts an extraordinaire club with modern amenities. By providing nutritious meals cooked in the most hygienic conditions, onsite medical assistance, housekeeping, laundry service, and multi-point security, Saral Satya Legacy frees residents from the mundane aspects of life and allows them to live each day to its fullest i.e. Active Living.

Redefining senior living, the Saral Satya Legacy is thoughtfully designed to have a variety of well-planned facilities that will serve all the requirements of senior citizens aged 55+ years who are looking for a non-ownership active senior living model. The facility features a grand 12,000+ square meter club with a swimming pool, sauna, steam room, a fully functional salon, and serene 12,000 square meters of lush green garden area with ample socializing and solitude. With nearby hospitals, an upcoming airport, and metro stations, the facility provides all essential conveniences for a fulfilling lifestyle, prioritizing comfort and safety, offering medical assistance with round-the-clock nursing staff, and providing best-in-class amenities.

While announcing the launch of the project, Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group, dedicated the project to his parents and said, “The value of caring for elders remains deeply ingrained in the Indian ethos. However, in recent times, urbanization and changing lifestyles have led to some shifts in family dynamics leading to challenges. To address this issue, the Saral Satya Legacy was conceptualized to take care of all physical, psychological, or emotional needs. It is more than simply a place to reside but an all-inclusive community you can call home. Giving back to society has been a long-standing family tradition and the Saral Satya legacy is an endeavor in that direction.”

Revolutionizing the idea of independent and meaningful living for the senior living community, the project presents a range of meticulously designed living options. The development will occur in three phases, featuring a total of 294 units, consisting of Standard Units, Studio Units, 1BHK units, and 2BHK units, all furnished with premium amenities and contemporary fixtures. The ultra-modern club will be the heart of the community experience with an exquisite arrival experience at the lobby area which is flanked by the activity areas and the F&B on either side.

At Saral Satya, activities are curated to allow individuals to engage with peers around shared interests. Organized social activities and community involvement opportunities are integral to the project's design, fostering a secure and comfortable environment that caters to the diverse needs of senior citizens and promotes an active and engaging lifestyle.

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) conglomerates with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. The Group has 32 manufacturing units and 10 agri sites. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Maze, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L’Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, Laderach, LuvIt, Chingles, The Manu Maharani, and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0 making it a global leader amongst all LEED v4 O&M existing buildings worldwide four years in a row. The DS Headquarters has also received the LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC.

For more details, log onto www.dsgroup.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor