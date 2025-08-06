Dun & Bradstreet India Celebrates 30 Years of Empowering Business Growth

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Dun & Bradstreet India, a leading provider of business decisioning data and analytics, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversarymarking three decades of enabling data-led decision-making and supporting the growth of Indian businesses.

Established in 1995, Dun & Bradstreet India serves clients across diverse industries, ranging from MSMEs to large enterprises. Today, the company's India database has expanded to over 42 million records,delivering actionable insights that help organizations make smarter decisions and scale effectively. The company works closely with the Ministry of MSME, various state governments, and leading industry associations to promote business growth and credibility, particularly in the export ecosystem. Dun & Bradstreet India also supports businesses across key sectors such as manufacturing, information technology, textiles, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and agriculture.

Over the past three decades, Dun & Bradstreet India has made a significant contribution to the country's economy. In FY24 alone, the company generated a direct Gross Value Added (GVA) of ₹3.3 billion and facilitated export earnings of ₹3.1 billion. Dun & Bradstreet India's activities contributed to a total economic impact of ₹14.7 billion during the year. Furthermore, the company supported approximately 10,600 jobs nationwide, enabling income generation of ₹4.8 billion across the country.

"Over the past 30 years, Dun & Bradstreet India has played a catalytic role in helping businesses grow with confidence," said Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO - India, Dun & Bradstreet. "Our data and analytics have become foundational to how companies assess risk, find opportunity, and stay competitive. As we look ahead, our focus is on leveraging innovation, expanding our impact, and continuing to be the trusted partner that businesses rely on to make informed, future-ready decisions."

Dun & Bradstreet India has continually evolved its offeringsfrom basic business reporting to a full-fledged portfolio of solutions across risk management, compliance, sales acceleration, and economic insightstailored to meet the needs of a dynamic business environment. As part of its forward-looking strategy, the company has revamped its go-to-market model to foster deeper client engagement and drive adoption of its solutions. It also continues to invest in its talent, enhance employee experience, and nurture a culture of innovation and collaboration.

With a clear focus on AI, automation, and digital transformation, Dun & Bradstreet India is well-positioned for the futureready to support the next generation of business leaders and contribute to India's continued economic progress.

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions in domains of finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity. Dun & Bradstreet India is also proud to be Great Place to Work® Certified (2025-26), a recognition of its commitment to fostering a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture.

India is also the home to Dun & Bradstreet Technology & Corporate Services LLP, which is the Global Capabilities Center (GCC) of Dun & Bradstreet supporting global technology delivery using cutting-edge technology. Located at Hyderabad, the GCC has a highly skilled workforce of over 500 employees, and focuses on enhanced productivity, economies of scale, consistent delivery processes and lower operating expenses.

Visit www.dnb.co.in for more information.

