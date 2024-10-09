Dwarkesh Bhartiye Honored with Most Innovative and Visionary Startup Creator in India Award at National Quality Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: Dwarkesh Bhartiye was honored with the prestigious Most Innovative and Visionary Startup Creator in India Award at the National Quality Awards 2024, held on 28th September 2024 in New Delhi. This notable event, organized by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the inspired leadership of Rahul Ranjan Singh, showcases innovation and excellence across diverse industries. It unites respected leaders to celebrate extraordinary achievements and valuable contributions.

As a dynamic entrepreneur, Dwarkesh Bhartiye has made significant strides in fostering innovation and growth within the startup ecosystem. His vision encompasses not only the development of cutting-edge solutions but also the empowerment of emerging talents in the industry. Bhartiye's commitment to excellence and forward-thinking has positioned him as a leader and an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs across the nation.

"Upon receiving the award, Dwarkesh expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his dedicated team, mentors, and the supportive startup community, emphasizing that this recognition belongs to all who strive for innovation and excellence."

The awards ceremony reached unprecedented heights with the presence of Padma Shree Awardee, Raveena Tandon, whose esteemed role as Chief Guest brought an air of glamour and sophistication to the event, enhancing the overall spirit of celebration and accomplishment. Numerous distinguished figures from various sectors were honored for their exceptional contributions. The event was expertly hosted by Miss Muskaan Chowdhry, a well-known personality, whose engaging presence held the audience in rapt attention. Among the prominent awardees, Hinduja Housing Finance Limited was recognized as the Most Trusted Housing Finance Company, while Smile Foundation was honored with the title of Most Trusted NGO in Child Development for its outstanding work.

The event's success was greatly aided by the generous support of key partners, including Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, Prime Publicity India as the Printing Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner.

From an impressive pool of over 60,000 nominations, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. meticulously selected more than 100 winners across diverse sectors, including Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tourism & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. Furthermore, the event recognized exceptional talents from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and social media influencers.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. has established itself as a leader in celebrating innovation and excellence across multiple industries. In collaboration with Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., a prominent name in web development, digital marketing, and branding, Brand Empower continues to elevate standards for industry recognition. Founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. has become a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance their online presence and boost brand visibility. Since its inception, the National Quality Awards (NQA) has upheld a tradition of honoring industry excellence and groundbreaking innovation. The inaugural edition in 2023 featured Sonali Bendre, while the second edition, held on 28th September 2024, was distinguished by the presence of Padma Shree Awardee, Raveena Tandon, as the Chief Guest.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. remains dedicated to its mission of celebrating the industry's finest achievements, continually setting new benchmarks for excellence and inspiration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor