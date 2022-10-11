E-Commerce Marketplace Temu's Entry Widens Consumer Choices

Temu is an online marketplace that brings a fresh approach to online shopping by empowering consumers with great access to amazing products and categories at extremely affordable prices

E-commerce challenger is hoping to redefine the landscape of online retail with its highly personalized shopping experience for consumers.

The online marketplace made its market debut on September 1, 2022, joining a host of popular e-commerce players in the country such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Shein, and many more. With an emphasis on a wide collection of affordably priced products and categories, the site instantly became a hit with shoppers.

The e-commerce app was ranked No. 1 in the Google Play Store among other shopping apps on Sept. 17, according to SensorTower, the mobile data tracking firm.

Temu currently features 15 product categories including fashion, beauty and health, home and garden, jewellery and accessories, electronics, shoes and bags, sports and outdoors, pet supplies, office products, and many more.

With over a thousand new items added daily, shoppers can discover an up-to-date collection designed to complement their everyday lifestyle or activity. This unique feature owes to the online marketplace's mission to widen consumer choices.

Since launching early this month, the site has received a great number of positive customer reviews, with users noting the overall experience and the affordability of the products.

Michael, 45, a teacher based in Massachusetts, shared how Temu helped him save more time and money by shopping for everything he needs on one site. "With Temu, I can now get everything I need with a few taps! Because everything's also very affordable, I get to have more savings and can use it to make additional improvements in other aspects of my life," he said.

Chelsea, 33, a mother of two based in Virginia, noted how Temu has made online shopping a lot more enjoyable for her again. "It's been a real delight shopping with Temu. Everything just feels a whole lot easier and specially made for me," she shared.

The cross-border e-commerce makes this all possible through its shared global network of suppliers and manufacturers with its sister company, Pinduoduo. As units of Nasdaq-listed PDD, Temu and Pinduoduo share over 11 million merchants worldwide. Pinduoduo processed over 61 billion orders in 2021 alone.

By drawing on this advanced global supply chain and technology, Temu reduces the layers of intermediaries, allowing customers to shop for a great number of products at a much lower price compared to other e-commerce sites.

These products also meet the highest quality controls and standards, allowing the site to maintain overall quality and customer satisfaction among shoppers.

"At Temu, our goal is to empower consumers with access to great products at great prices so that more people can enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life. With PDD's international supplier plan, Temu's consumers will benefit from even more choices of quality products by some of the world's top manufacturers," said a Temu spokesperson.

Shoppers can visit or download the app to avail of its grand opening promos and vouchers. Temu is also offering sitewide discounts with no minimum purchase and free shipping on all orders for a limited time.

This story has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor