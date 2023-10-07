eassyserve awarded “Innovative E-commerce Company of the Year” at World MSME Business Summit 2023

New Delhi (India), October 7: eassyserve, the world’s first services marketplace & SuperApp, was honored with the ‘Innovative E-commerce Company of the Year’ award at the prestigious WORLD MSME BUSINESS AWARDS 2023. The Global Summit served as a vital platform for leaders, visionaries, and innovators from around the world to exchange ideas, discuss policy reforms, and recognize excellence within the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. The event featured ambassadors and prominent personalities from various countries and sectors.

eassyserve is the brainchild of corporate veteran Viki Aroraa who is also the Founder and CEO of this unique startup. His rich experience of over 30 years in Corporate Strategy and Marketing has been a driving force for the company. He is known for his creative and disruptive business and brand strategies that enable rapid growth. Viki Aroraa expressed his gratitude for the award, saying, “I am truly honored and thankful for this recognition by World MSME Business Awards 2023. This award reflects the dedication and hard work of our team at eassyserve, and it motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and redefining the e-commerce landscape in India and beyond.”

The SuperApp of services offers over 20,000 services on a single platform. This eliminates the need to juggle between multiple apps. With eassyserve, customers can search, select & book all services from a single interface. From booking Flights to Facials, Hotels, Villas, AC Services, Home Deep Cleaning, Pest Control, Car services, Blood Tests, Pet Care, Movers & Packers, Pujas & Pandits, Bike Services, Travel Insurance, Car Insurance, Bike Insurance, Wedding Photography, Bicycle Services, Lawyers- this SuperApp has it all, and many more services are being added continuously.

eassyserve’s recognition as the “Innovative E-Commerce Company of the Year” by WASME highlights the company’s commitment to simplifying and enhancing the lives of its users while redefining and creating a paradigm shift in the e-commerce landscape of India and beyond. As it continues to innovate and expand its services, it is poised to emerge a leader in the ever-evolving world of e-commerce and services marketplaces.

About eassyserve (www.eassyserve.com)

eassyserve is the world’s first digital marketplace that offers customers the choice of branded service professionals, eassyserve service professionals & local service professionals and the convenience to book any service on one single app.

Customers can filter from price, ratings, reviews, availability, geography and can book multiple services & make a single payment for all of them.

The eassyserve app is available on both Apple & Android Play Stores. Just search for eassyserve and you can also log on to the website www.eassyserve.com

