Easy Boba Introduces Winter’s Biggest Flavors with Fresh Strawberry Creations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24:Easy Boba, India's pioneering Bubble Tea brand, is delighted to unveil its latest limited-edition winter offerings: Fresh Strawberry combined with Nutella/Matcha/Vanilla flavors of Boba Tea. These festive drinks showcase the brand's dedication to crafting innovative and authentic beverages that capture the spirit of the season.

Fresh Strawberry combined with Nutella brings together the lusciousness of fresh strawberries with the creamy indulgence of Nutella. It's the perfect sweet treat for winter evenings, offering a comforting blend of rich flavors. Matcha Strawberry Boba combines the earthy taste of matcha with the sweetness of fresh strawberries, making it an irresistible choice for the festive season. Vanilla Strawberry Boba, with its velvety vanilla undertones and real strawberries, is a perfect complement to chilly days and Christmas celebrations.

“This winter, we wanted to bring something special for our customers,” said Adnan Sarkar, Founder of Easy Boba. “Our new Strawberry-based flavors are designed to celebrate the season with the freshest ingredients, offering a unique twist on traditional Bubble Tea. These drinks are a reflection of our commitment to innovation, quality, and authenticity.”

With these limited-edition beverages, Easy Boba continues to set benchmarks in the Indian Bubble Tea market. The brand's extensive menu caters to diverse tastes, offering a range of options that include dairy-free, low-calorie, and plant-based drinks—making it a perfect choice for health-conscious consumers and those with dietary restrictions.

Easy Boba now operates 18 outlets across Mumbai, Pune, and Gujarat, including recent expansions in Surat, Rajkot, and Morbi. The brand's steady growth underscores its position as a key player in India's evolving café culture, appealing to a broad demographic of consumers. Looking ahead, Easy Boba has ambitious plans for further expansion, aiming to bring its authentic Taiwanese-inspired Bubble Tea experience to more cities.

“Easy Boba has always been about creating a memorable experience for our customers. From sourcing premium ingredients to offering inclusive options for all dietary needs, we're committed to delivering joy in every sip,” Sarkar added.

Bubble Tea, an international sensation, has found a growing fan base in India, thanks to brands like Easy Boba. Known for its chewy tapioca pearls and popping boba, Easy Boba combines tradition with innovation, making it the go-to destination for anyone craving authentic Taiwanese flavors.

About Easy Boba: Founded by Adnan Sarkar, Easy Boba is India's first dedicated Bubble Tea brand, bringing authentic Taiwanese Bubble Tea to Indian consumers. With a commitment to culinary innovation and customer satisfaction, the brand offers a wide variety of flavors that cater to diverse palates and dietary preferences. Easy Boba aims to redefine the beverage experience with its focus on quality, authenticity, and inclusivity.

