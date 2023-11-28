Ed Innova Award of Distinction 2023 – 50 Businesses, Brands, and Distinguished personalities get felicitated on 26th November in New Delhi

New Delhi (India), November 28: Esteemed Chief Guest Mir Ranjan Negi and Brand Ambassador of Ed Innova Ishu Kalra felicitated 50 distinguished Businesses, Brands, and personalities with the Ed Innova Award of Distinction on 26th November in New Delhi. The Ed Innova Award of Distinction was presented to commemorate the businesses, brands, and individual personalities who have done exceptional work in their field of interest. The Event was graced by different Industry leaders and distinguished guests. The founder Susmita Gupta extended heartfelt thanks to the efforts of those who came forward and pitched in towards the success of this event and making it this grand.

Ed Innova Felicitated the following Awardees in its Ed Innova Award of Distinction 2023 –

1 Mir Ranjan Negi – Chief Guest (Field Hockey Player and Coach of India Men's and Women's National Field Hockey Team)

2 Saksham School – Special Recognition for uplifting people with visual impairment

3 Pranil Pokharna -The most Unique Voice – Voice of Udit Narayan

4 Sougat Dasgupta (Founder of Astroanswer) -Best Astrologer and Vastu Consultant

5 Yash Suryawanshi – Young Visionary Finance consultant

6 CA Sunil Goel -Best in Taxation and Consultancy

7 Izhar Khan – The Best Career Counselor (Founder of NTI ACADEMY)

8 Solar Man of India Sachin Shigwan -Best Consultant for Innovative and Sustainable CSR Projects in India

9 Ishu Kalra -Special Honour for Contribution in Societal development

10 Arpit Singh – Best Social Entrepreneur with excellence in healthcare

11 Subham Kumar Darjee – Man of Excellence (Serial Entrepreneur and a Philanthropist)

12 Neeraj Gahlot – Best Marathon Runner

13 Vashiishtha jyotish paramarsh kendra – The Best Astrology Platform

14 Alwarwala – Best Sweet Brand

15 Natwar Loyalka – Entrepreneur of the Year (Founder and CEO of Greentech Earthings)

16 Nilam Mani – Best Multifaceted Personality ( Teacher, Politician, and a Spiritual Healer)

17 Papia Chakraborty – Cureasure – Best Home health care service in Guwahati

18 Rinku Kumar Sahoo – The Best male Odissi and Sambalpuri Dancer

19 Sharda Chaturvedi – Special Honour for excellence in Women Empowerment ( Zila Adhyaksh of Noida Mahanagar – BJP Mahila Morcha )

20 Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla – Best Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon in India

21 Pradeep Rawat – Special honour for excellence in the field of Life coaching

22 Vivek Pandey – Special honour for excellence in the field of journalism

23 Rahul Jha – Best Dance and Fitness Instructor

24 Ruku Sona – Best Sambalpuri Vocal Artist

25 Yudhisthir Gurhandi – Best Martial Art Coach

26 Shubham Khandelwal – Best Website Designer – Founder of Esitecreator

27 Sagar Azad – Best Book Publisher – Founder of Anecdote Publishing House

28 Sonam Chaudhuri – Best Educator – Excellence in Mathematics teaching

29 Jaadugar Pee Cee Kanpuri – Excellence as a Mentalist Magician

30 Deva Dhami – Excellence in Film Industry as an Actor

31 Tulika Ranjan – Innovative Teaching Professional

32 Puppets Picture College of Mass Communication – The Best College for Mass Communication and Journalism studies

33 Digital Puneet(Puneet Kumar) – Best Trademark Expert

34 Tactyc Media – Best Brand Management Agency

35 Writing Technocrats – Best Content writing Agency (Founder – Avanti Khanwalkar and Amol Khanwalkar)

36 Binaragini Mahapatra – Binaragini Mahapatra – The Best Makeup Artist of Odisha

37 Aamar Srivastava – Best Trainer and Coach

38 IPSIT Branding LLP (Founder – Ankkit Singh) – Best Digital Marketing Agency

39 Sonika Attri – Women of Excellence – Contribution in the field of teaching and Politics

40 Aakarshan Foundation – Best NGO of the year in Societal Development

41 Bipasha Banerjee Dance Academy – Best Dance Academy

42 Aarush Srivastav – Best Actor in a negative lead role for TV Serial Saavi ki Savari

43 Kshitij Shandilya – Special Recognition – Best Para Athlete

44 Mukesh Gupta (Founder and Chairman of JSK Institute ) – Global Education Leader 2023

45 Dr Anshul Gupta – Best Author in Non-Fiction Category (Author of ‘The Spiritual Indian Corporate’)

46 Lalit Mishra – Versatile Actor of Bhojpuri Film Industry

47 Sapphire Software Solutions – Best Software Development Company

48 Sathya Ganesh – Best Graphic Designer

49 Manisha Nanoo – Guest of Honour (Mrs Universe 2023)

50 MarkMyBrand (MMB Partners) – Best Legal Firm

The event was commenced with a lamp lightening ceremony, and followed by an opening dance by the dancers of Bipasha Banerjee Dance Academy, a Panel Discussion, an Electrifying Live Band Performance, a Fusion Group Dance, and ended with the felicitation ceremony and a vote of thanks for the Associate partner Sapphire Software Solutions and its founder Kumaril Patel. Founder of Ed Innova Susmita Gupta thanked all the partners for their extended support and for being a part of Ed Innova's family.

Learn more – www.edinnova.online

