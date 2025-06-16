Education Minister Rushikesh Patel Inaugurated Academia: Times Education Expo 2025

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 16: Rushikesh Patel, Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Gujarat, inaugurated the Academia: Times Education Expo 2025, marking the launch of Ahmedabad's largest and most comprehensive education showcase.

Organised by Optimal Media Solutions, The Times of India, and presented by GLS University, the Expo was powered by the Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat, Department of Education, and JG University, in association with Parul University and Gujarat Maritime University.

It took place on May 24 and 25, bringing together more than 25 premier institutions under one roof to provide a dynamic platform for academic exploration and guidance.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony in the presence of leading academicians and policymakers, Minister Rushikesh Patel emphasised the Expo's role in connecting aspiring students with transformative learning opportunities.

“The Academia: Times Education Expo 2025 is a welcome initiative and reflects a commendable commitment to making quality education more accessible, inclusive, and globally relevant. I congratulate the organisers and participating institutions for their vision in shaping the future of our youth,” he said.

The event featured participation from several of the region's leading educational institutions, including Anant National University, Indrashil University, Silver Oak University, Monark University, Ganpat University, Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio, Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, Karnavati University, LJ University, Sabarmati University, Ahmedabad Business School and State Institute of Hotel Management.

Also participating were Indrashil University, Gujarat Technological University, Gandhinagar University, ISAS, Study Square, Swaminarayan University, Skips University, Swarnim Startup & Innovation University, International School of Design (INSD Ahmedabad), Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU) and State Bank of India.

Visitors to the Expo explored a wide array of academic programmes, cutting-edge research initiatives, and career-oriented offerings. The event provided students, parents, and professionals with valuable insights into emerging courses, evolving career trends, and scholarship opportunities for the 2025 academic year. Attendees also had the opportunity to receive personalised career counselling, engage directly with admission representatives, and explore pathways for study both in India and abroad.

Combining educational excellence with expert guidance, Academia: Times Education Expo 2025 offered a unique opportunity for students to make informed decisions and take confident steps toward a successful academic future.

