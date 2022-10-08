Edureka launches new learning centre in Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Here's good news for students in and around the Kukatpally area of Hyderabad., the industry leader in the online professional and higher education sector in emerging tech and management domains, has opened its first learning centre in Telangana in Kukatpally.

The centre was inaugurated on Saturday by MLR Group Chairman Marri Rajasekhar Reddy Garu and TRS representative Malkajgiri, Ramu Kanagiri ( Centre Head) along with Patimeedhi Jagan Mohan Rao, Chairman of Telangana State Technology Services, Bala Prasad Peddigari, CIO and Global Head of TCS, and Nagarjun Malladi, Delivery Head at Tech Mahindra, Mandadi Srinivas Rao (Corporator - Kukatpally), Raju Kota (Real Estate Entrepreneur), Sandeep Jogi ( GM at Isuzu), Rajeev Sagar, K. Surya Prakash (Chairman of Anand Jyothi Institutes & Educationalist) , Dr. L.N Rao (Homeopathy Doctor), Naveen (Entrepreneur), Mallikarjun Kukunuri (CEO, Niruthi Climate & ECO Systems), Abhijeeth Sen, Ravikant Reddy, Ganga Calibrations MD, (Founder & CEO, )

Among the top Indian EdTech companies, Edureka is best known for pioneering Instructor-led live online training. Over a million individuals have benefitted or are benefitting from its online learning platform. The group is now moving to hybrid learning with world-class training techniques through the new learning centre.

Hybrid learning will help students unleash their employment potential, focusing on bridging the employment gap, and increasing the employability quotient of students with faculty-led blended programme delivery, online proctored assessments, 24x7 support for faculty and assistance for securing jobs in premium companies, all at an affordable price. Students will be equipped with industry-relevant knowledge, skills and abilities that will give them a winning edge.

Elaborating on the centre's significance, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy Garu said, "Through this centre, students can benefit from the unique pedagogy and project-oriented education that can give them better employment opportunities. All the courses focus on the latest technologies."

Adding to it, Nagarjun Malladi said, "At a time when digital technologies are taking industries to newer horizons, the need of the hour is to create skill wealth through training and up-skilling. The centre focuses on training in all cutting-edge technologies with training from industry experts through a very innovative learning platform. Even working professionals can transform their career with digital technologies."

"This centre is a boon to students in and around Kukatpally. The training and skill development will enhance their employability. The hybrid model of learning will give students access to subject experts, thus working to their benefit," said Patimeedi Jagan Mohan Rao of TSTS.

During the inauguration edureka Hyderabad is offering various programs and assessments at affordable prices said Centre Head - Ramu Kanagiri

Citing the shortage of skilled manpower in several sectors, Bala Prasad Peddigari from TCS said, "Often, despite the availability of jobs, there aren't enough skilled people for the roles. That creates an employment gap. Having such a centre is a blessing not just for students, but also for employers who get a wider talent pool."

Neelakanta. R, Regional head sales and Operations explained about Edureka Learning Center, and Kukatpally being the first center to be launched in both the telugu states, he emphasized the demand for the digital tracks and how the center is proving these niche skills at an affordable price.

Based on the tech industry employment trends and forecast, the centre will offer six career tracks, viz. full stack development, cloud and dev ops, data science, cyber security, web developments, and AI/ML.

For scholarships and to avail launch offer contact : 8977940840 / 8977940841

Edureka Kukatpally

Close to Nexus, 5th Floor, Anishka Towers 9th Phase Rd, Mall, K P H B Phase 6, Kukatpally, Hyderabad, Telangana 500085

This story has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor