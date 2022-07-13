Egnoto wins National MSME award as Best Digital Solution Agency Of 2022

Digital solutions have enabled businesses across all industries to boost their profitability by eliminating many of the factors that affect productivity. A provider of highly effective digital solutions, Egnoto Technologies, has just been bestowed with a significant award for its outstanding services to a vast range of businesses.Getting result-centric, premium digital services was always a major pain for all sizes of businesses across the globe. Likewise, delayed response, lack of expertise, and on-time delivery are some of the prominent aspects missing in most IT start-up cultures. Existing IT service providers dominate the market but fail to entertain every client they bring on board with timely project deliveries. That's where most established companies have low satisfaction and on-time delivery rates. This is where Egnoto Technologies plays a key role by providing highly-effective digital solutions with a 100% delivery rate. The Jaipur, Rajasthan-based company was bestowed with the National MSME award at a sparkling event where Governor of Rajasthan Hon'ble Shri Kalraj Mishra was the Chief Guest. Egnoto was recognized as the Best Digital Solutions Agency of 2022 at the event, which was held on July 9, 2022, at Holiday Inn, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Why chose Egnoto as your Digital Partner

Egnoto is a team of talented and eager experts located in India. The company believes in the power of digital to solve and delight. Egnoto is a one-stop-shop, as your Digital Partner.The services that the company provides include Search Engine Optimization, Pay-Per-Click management, Bespoke Web App Development such as CRM, ERP, and Price Calculators, Website Design & Development, Mobile App

Development, and maintaining your business's online reputation.

Egnoto's mission is to provide real & reliable solutions to businesses, with a results-driven strategy. The company's vision is to surprise the world with the power of digital to solve and delight. Its USPs are: 100% Delivery Rate; Scalable IT Services for Small Businesses to Enterprise; Premium Services at Affordable Prices; Flexible Working Models; and Realistic & Futuristic Approach

Egnoto's journey so far

Egnoto was founded in 2018 with the goal of providing real & reliable digital solutions. The company was launched by two young and innovative entrepreneurs, Rati and Chitrakant, who while working for almost 10 years found a huge gap in the expected quality of work & delivery assurance in the industry. That's when the pair decided to dive into the pool of start-ups and build a highly competent team who can work together to nurture global clients, thrive in their businesses, and ensure a 100% delivery rate with quality work.

Since the day it was founded, Egnoto solely devoted its efforts to quality and resolving the hacks that most companies fail to vouchsafe. The company has so augmented clients' revenue from beginner to multimillion dollar businesses without bothering about their business niche. Egnoto believes in delivering exceptional outcomes no matter what it takes to turn a thin line idea into a fully functioning business.

During its journey so far, Egnoto has served more than 30 clients in versatile domains, providing myriad digital solutions. The company has delivered more than 30+ projects in USA, UK, Dubai, Canada & Australia.

The Founders

Rati Mamodiya is a Graduate of Computers Applications followed by a Master of Business Administration from Amity University Noida. Rati started her career in the year 2010 as Business Development Manager and later worked in various positions. Before starting her own company she worked as a Project Manager.

Chitrakant Acharya is BTech in Electronics, he worked as Digital Marketing Manager for USA, Canada, UK & Ireland region initially in a Jaipur-based company while pursuing his MBA in Marketing. In his 10 years of career, he worked in various positions including Business Development & SEO. His major expertise is in Digital Marketing.

Future Plans

Egnoto Technologies has a presence in USA & India right now. The company is now planning to expand in Australia and Canada region. We wish Egnoto with the best for all its future projects and endeavors. Website - www.egnoto.com