EKA Partners with NuPort Robotics to Introduce Smart Electric Buses with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

EKA, an electric vehicles & technology company, and a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries Limited, is once again leading the way as they enter a partnership with NuPort Robotics to introduce Level 2 autonomy, advanced driver assistance systems, to their electric bus models. This is a first-of-its-kind-in-the-country initiative towards the utilization and incorporation of progressive Level 2 autonomy and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Electric buses on Indian roads.

EKA begins testing on a range of autonomous features developed by NuPort, an advanced technology that promises to contribute to notable improvements in safety, reducing environmental footprint, and increasing operational efficiency. Following a period of rigorous testing, the technology will be deployed with over 5000 buses, representing a minimum investment of nearly INR 150 Crores in innovation and contributing to the future of transportation and sustainability. More importantly, when such technologies are deployed in commercial vehicles, they have been associated with reducing crash rates by nearly 50 per cent.

NuPort Robotics, a Canadian company announced its plans earlier this month to set up operations in India and fully develop and deploy its technology in India for commercial vehicle manufacturers, beginning with electric vehicle manufacturers. NuPort will be following a "Made in India" approach thereby contributing to the advancement of economic development and innovation ecosystem within the country. NuPort's technology provides level 2 autonomy features specifically targeted for Indian roads, considering the complex nature of Indian traffic, and understanding the Indian driving mindset. NuPort's partnership with EKA is strategic, as it allows both NuPort and EKA to offer Indian customers cutting-edge innovative vehicles that can be continuously updated to retain that innovative advantage. NuPort is using proprietary AI technology which will progressively enable autonomous features thereby increasing safety, operational efficiency, and reduced carbon footprint.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA & Pinnacle Industries Limited, highlighted, "Our partnership with NuPort ensures that our electric buses are not only environmentally friendly but also futuristic through incorporation of Artificial Intelligence thereby making our buses efficient and safer to operate on Indian roads. This collaboration strengthens our goal of positioning EKA as the leader in the electric vehicle industry in India. I am confident that both EKA & NuPort will provide a safer, greener, and much more efficient transportation for Indian roads."

Speaking on the collaboration, Raghavender Sahdev, CEO of NuPort Robotics said, "The current project with EKA allows us to set the first precedent in India for a Level 2 AI-enabled smart Electric bus. Partnering with EKA on this initiative allows us to work with a leading national manufacturer and learn and develop technology solutions specifically for Indian driving conditions. NuPort's focus on innovation, sustainability, automation, and artificial intelligence is aligned perfectly with EKA's principles and vision leading to this strategic partnership between the two companies."

Through this strategic partnership, NuPort will provide AI-enabled autonomous solutions and EKA will provide the electric vehicle platform. NuPort being an expert in offering artificial intelligence technology and EKA having expertise in the manufacturing of electric vehicles will work together towards the commercialization of the next generation of AI-enabled electric buses in India.

EKA, a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries Limited, is one of the only commercial vehicle manufacturers approved under the Champion OEM Scheme & EV component manufacturing scheme of the Government of India's Auto PLI policy. This partnership with NuPort is yet another milestone demonstrating EKA's intent to be a leader in the automotive industry.

EKA is an automotive & technology company creating a new paradigm in global CV electric mobility. With an industry-leading team, cutting-edge technology, modular designs, and lean manufacturing processes, EKA visions to bring reliable and efficient mobility solutions to the masses. EKA's sharable technologies and low investment production processes will enable the lowest TCO and democratize electric vehicles for mass adaptation.

Started in 1996, Pinnacle Industries Ltd. is India's leading automotive seating, interiors and special application vehicles company. Pinnacle Industries has continuously expanded its product range through investing in its employees, clientele, and technology partners, with the group today employing over 3000 people in India, Spain & USA.

NuPort Robotics Inc., Canada's first autonomous trucking company, was founded in 2019 by leading robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) professionals. Its mission is to improve transportation safety, increase efficiency and reduce costs for clients in retail, logistics and manufacturing. NuPort's proprietary AI technology enables existing heavy commercial vehicles to drive optimally and safely on high-frequency, repetitive routes. NuPort has established extensive partnerships with industry-leading sensor suppliers, OEMs, technology providers, as well as research and academic institutions, giving it an edge in the industry.

