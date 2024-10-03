Ekatva Group sets a new benchmark for world-class office spaces especially designed to meet modern business needs

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: Acknowledging Thane's growth as one of the fastest growing centres for commerce in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Ekatva Group has announced an ambitious new project which offers businesses an unbeatable combination of a prime location, luxurious amenities and budget-friendly price tags - a first in Thane's thriving commercial real estate landscape. The project is located on the buzzing Financial Street in Wagle Industrial Estate and encompasses an imposing 27-storied tower that is fitted with compact and well-designed offices.

Named Orbit Business Hub, the state-of-the-art structure is infused with beautiful design elements that envelop occupants in premium grandeur. A sophisticated lobby flanked by a double-height entrance leads to the boutique office spaces. The plush vertical column-free structure offers an inimitable sense of spaciousness, further complemented by the lush mountain-facing views, even as premium amenities such as rooftop garden, an infinity cafeteria, open-sky fitness area and advanced security systems come together to create a truly exceptional office space that is at par with global standards. The entire building is Vaastu-complaint and serviced by six high-speed elevators.

"Thane's significance as an emerging hub for business and commerce across a variety of sectors is undisputed. In the last few years, we've witnessed some of the biggest multinationals as well as homegrown businesses expand their footprint in Thane, drawn by the several strategic advantages that this location offers. Our latest launch aims to address the needs of established and emerging businesses in Thane. Orbit Business Hub is backed by Ekatva Group's legacy of being a first mover in Wagle Industrial Estate's commercial space and our established reputation for transforming the Wagle Industrial Estate into one of the most sought-after commercial districts in the region. Considering the tremendous growth trajectory observed in Thane, we project a 3x rental yield investment opportunity for this project. "Our vision is to establish a benchmark for premium office spaces and sustainable growth in Thane's commercial real estate sector," shared Hiren Chheda, Managing Director of Ekatva Group.

The launch of Orbit Business Hub has been earmarked for the first week of October 2024. The project marks a significant step towards Ekatva Group's long-term goals of creating a premier commercial hub in Wagle Industrial Estate, fostering business growth in Thane, and delivering exceptional returns to investors. Detailed project brochures, images of the sample offices, as well as elevation images are available on the website www.multibaggeroffice.com and at Ekatva Group's sales lounge situated at the project site, Thane.

