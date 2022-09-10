Ekta Desai Knowledge Seekers to teach dining etiquette to children

Ahmedabad, September 10: Practical knowledge is as important as theoretical knowledge, if not more. Dining etiquette is an important and useful skill to have, which is why “Ekta Desai Knowledge Seekers” and Women Social Ahmedabad have jointly organised a workshop to train children in the age group of 5.5 to 14 years in dining etiquette.

The workshop was organised by noted trainers Khushbu Majithia and Ekta Desai to impart practical knowledge to children. Well-known chef Abhay Bhandari will give a live demo to the children about seating posture during breakfast, lunch and dinner, the use of cutlery and chopsticks while dining, and other aspects related to dining etiquette and table manners.

The workshop will have a duration of one-and-a-half hours. Experts at the workshop will train the children about the finer details related to dining, whether at home or in a restaurant. The workshop will take place at 10:30 am at Venus Atlantis Business Park near Prahlad Nagar on September 11 (Sunday).

