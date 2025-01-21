ELevate 2025, the Flagship Event of Enabling Leadership Empowers Thousands of Underserved Children to Defy the Impossible and Lead

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 21: The stage is set for the grand ELevate 2025 National Finals, a celebration of resilience, creativity, and excellence. After an inspiring six-month journey spanning 9 locations across India, this flagship event by Enabling Leadership will culminate in February 2025, bringing together over 800 extraordinary young leaders from underserved communities across India. Being hosted at the New Horizon College of Engineering, Bengaluru on February 8 & 9, ELevate 2025 is not just a competition; it's a testament to the power of determination and opportunity. Every participant represents a story of defying the odds to rise and unlock their fullest potential as they build the skills necessary to break out of the cycle of poverty.

The regional events that began in August 2024 have been a powerful showcase with around 10,000 children transforming challenges into achievements through Enabling Leadership's innovative programs EL Play (football), EL Create (music), and EL Build (Lego). Over six months, these young changemakers have inspired audiences with their grit and talent in mixed-gender Football Leagues, Lego Showcases and Music Concerts proving that potential is sometimes bound by circumstances but can be fuelled by opportunity and vision.

30+ regional events held from August 2024 to January 2025 in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, as well as in rural Dharwad, Satana, Pollachi and Kumta drew thousands of participants and spectators. As the journey reaches its crescendo, the ELevate 2025 National Finals promise to be a larger-than-life event that celebrates the indomitable spirit of 800 regional finalists.

Students from prominent international schools will join the underserved children from Enabling Leadership's programs in exhibition matches, panel discussions, performances, and showcases, fostering collaboration and mutual learning during this year's ELevate.

Ravi Sonnad, CEO of Enabling Leadership Global, shares, "Now in its third edition, ELevate is home to the world's largest mixed-gender football tournament, the country's most dynamic competition for original compositions, and the biggest LEGO showcase of creativity and innovation. ELevate is more than an event - it's a movement. It's about showing the world what is possible when you give children a platform to grow, lead, and inspire. These young leaders are testament that the impossible can be achieved through belief, effort, and opportunity."

The winners during the ELevate event shall be awarded a scholarship to continue their higher education, once they complete their schooling.

ELevate 2025 is supported by Feeding India (a Zomato Giveaway) as the Nutrition partner and Oyo as the Accommodation Partner. The programs of Enabling Leadership are supported by Sony Music, FIFA Foundation, Common Goal, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Foundation, Akamai, and many other leading corporations.

With a bold mission to empower 100,000 children by 2030, Enabling Leadership is changing the narrative for underserved communities. Enabling Leadership is a global non-profit organisation that equips children from under-served backgrounds with the essential Life and Leadership skills necessary for them to work themselves out of the cycle of poverty and become productive and responsible adults.

The organisation currently reaches around 10,000 children between the ages of 9-15 across 7 cities and 45 villages in India, Cambodia, Singapore and Kenya. Its programs use the mediums of music (Enabling Leadership Create), football (Enabling Leadership Play) and Lego-type building blocks (Enabling Leadership Build) to inculcate 21st century skills, values and attitudes so students grow to be tomorrow's role models, global citizens, and change makers.

For more details, please visit: enablingleadership.org.

