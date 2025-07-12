Emerald Finance Reports Stellar 138% YoY Growth in Standalone Net Profit for Q1 FY26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12: Emerald Finance Limited (BSE: EMERALD), is a dynamic company offering a spectrum of financial products and services including its flagship Earned Wage Access (EWA) in India, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Highlights Standalone Consolidated Particulars (₹ Cr) Q1 FY26 Q1 FY25 YoY Q1 FY26 Q1 FY25 YoY Total Income 4.74 2.50 89.22% 6.74 4.40 53.20% EBITDA 3.98 1.94 105.19% 4.95 2.95 67.79% Net Profit 2.63 1.10 138.39% 3.19 1.71 86.43%

Comment on Financial Performance Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance Limited said, “FY26 has commenced on a strong note, reflecting a good start to the year. During the quarter, we onboarded few new corporates to our EWA platform, further expanding our reach and supporting financial wellness for employees across sectors.

India's financial sector is evolving rapidly, driven by rising digital adoption, growing rural incomes, and increasing demand for flexible credit—trends that align perfectly with our digital-first, inclusive approach. With the growing demand, we are well-positioned to capture emerging opportunities in both urban and underserved markets.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our corporate client base to 250 by the end of FY26, launching our mobile app across all client partners, and introducing new offerings such as unsecured personal loans for EWA users. Backed by a robust risk framework and a commitment to innovation, we are confident of sustaining our zero-NPA performance while driving long-term value.”

