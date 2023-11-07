Empowering Garhwali and Kumaoni Communities: Maangal.com Redefines Matrimony Online

Uttrakhand (India), November 7: Maangal.com, the brainchild of Mr. Vijay Bhatt and Mrs. Swati Bhatt, has emerged as a visionary matrimonial site serving the Garhwali and Kumaoni communities in Uttarakhand. Established in 2009, this platform was born out of a desire to provide a dedicated space for the residents of these culturally rich communities. The founders have recognized the unique challenges faced by the Garhwali and Kumaoni people in their quest for a life partner, and Maangal.com is their heartfelt response to this need.

Q: What inspired the founders to establish Maangal.com for Garhwali and Kumaoni Communities?

A: One of the founder’s relatives approached them to find a suitable match for his daughter on various matrimonial websites. To their surprise, they discovered a noticeable scarcity of profiles representing the Garhwali and Kumaoni community. This sparked the idea for Maangal.com. They resolved to address this gap and provide a platform where their people could connect with potential life partners more effectively.

Q: How does Maangal.com better understand the preferences of Garhwali and Kumaoni communities?

A: Being natives of Uttarakhand, Vijay and Swati deeply understand the importance of factors like Nadi, Gotra, Mother’s, and Nani’s caste in their communities before marriage. The couple have also incorporated various cultural rituals specific to the region in their matrimonial site. Maangal.com offers Nadi Matches, Jyestha Matches, Manglik Matches, and origin-based matches tailored to the needs of both the Garhwali and Kumaoni communities.

Q: What strategies have founders employed to keep Maangal.com relevant and competitive in the online matrimonial sector?

A: The duo have actively promoted Maangal.com on social networking platforms, collaborating with well-known Uttarakhandi influencers. Moreover, they are deeply involved in the creation of Garhwali and Kumaoni music to preserve and promote the communities rich culture. The founders also actively participate in local festivals and community events, such as Kauthik (Mela) and Community Mahotsav, and support various community social initiatives.

Q: How do Vijay and Swati personally ensure that Maangal.com remains committed to their goal?

A: Vijay and Swati’s entire team consists of individuals who belong to either the Garhwali or Kumaoni community, ensuring a deep understanding of profile genuineness. They maintain a strict vigil to ensure that only those with the right intentions are part of the matrimonial team. They frequently engage in personal interactions with both profiles and their parents when required, leaving no room for doubt. The founders do not charge extra fees for these personalized services and often meet their clients in person for those located nearby.

Q: What are the founders’ plans for the future of Maangal.com? Do Vijay and Swati have any plans to discuss?

A: The couple is committed to keeping Maangal.com exclusive to Uttarakhand and enhancing their existing services. They are also excited to introduce MaangalBazaar.com, a wedding services platform. The founders’ are registering vendors from various domains to provide excellent wedding services to their esteemed clients. This project has commenced in Uttarakhand, and Vijay and Swati are aspiring to take it to a pan-India level in the coming months.

Q: Any other relevant information.

A: Vijay and Swati believe their business is on the brink of a billion-dollar industry. With the support of countless individuals associated with Maangal, they foresee a bright future as the couple expand into the realm of wedding services. The founders commitment and enthusiasm for this opportunity are unwavering.

Maangal.com is more than just a matrimonial platform; it’s a cultural bridge, a community hub, and a testament to the dedication of its founders, Mr. Vijay Bhatt and Mrs. Swati Bhatt, to the Garhwali and Kumaoni communities.

For more information visit:-www.maangal.com www.maangalbazaar.com

