Equator Advanced Appliances strengthens product portfolio in India

– Launches new range of Top Load Washers EWTL 808 & EWTL 810

– Unique “Dry Ozone & Air Dry” Wash Cycles for upcoming Winters

November 03: Equator Advanced Appliances, one of USA’s leading home appliance brands has launched its new line of Top Load Washers for the Indian market. With plans to strengthen its product line in the Indian home appliance sector, the brand has launched two variants – EWTL 808 and EWTL 810 with 8 kg and 10.2 kg washing capacity respectively. The EWTL 808 and EWTL 810 measure 95.5 x 53.8 x 54.1 cm (HxWxD) and 98.5 x 59.7 x 58.6 cm (HxWxD) respectively.

The range of washing machines have been launched keeping in mind the upcoming winter season. The Dry Ozone cycle removes odors from clothes without using water in the drum while the Air Dry cycle’s additional spins can be programmed between 10 to 30 minutes to get rid of excess moisture. Similarly the Ozone Sanitize cycle mixes Ozone and cold water to create the oxidation mechanism to remove stains from laundry. The use of ozone to sanitize clothes eliminates the need to heat water to kill germs, thus saving electricity.

The machine also comes with a Saree Cycle to cater to the ongoing festive season to help wash delicate fabrics like silk or chiffon without losing its color or texture. One can choose from 12 pre-loaded wash programs, such as Quick, Heavy, Kids and much more. Other noteworthy features are Auto Balance, Self Clean, 3D Water Flow, Water Level Control and Child Lock.

Atul Vir, CEO & Founder, Equator Advanced Appliances says, “We at Equator believe in customer convenience as the topmost priority. Every appliance of ours is designed after careful research and observation to cater to the current market demand to fill in the demand-supply void. With a presence across different countries we have a unique product for every region”

Vir adds, “Our current range of Top Load Washers have been designed with a “Feel Fresh Always” theme. During the cold winters our machines will serve as the best in terms of cleanliness, utmost dryness and a Feel Good Freshness with every wash. Our aim is to constantly keep innovating whilst solving our customer’s woes with every product.”

Equator entered India in 2020 with a 100% Dry Clothes Feature washing machine range and a first-of-its-kind Dual Vent Technology. Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is located in Houston, Texas, USA and has presence across North America, Europe, UAE and SE Asia.

The company offers the most efficient, highest quality and technologically advanced household appliances. It provides a wide array of products such as Laundry Appliances, Dishwashers, Refrigerators, Wine Coolers, Beverage Centers, Microwaves, Freezers, Range Hoods, Cooktops, etc. Equator products have been the recipient of multiple innovation awards.

Backed by Equator’s 2-years manufacturer warranty, EWTL 808 priced at INR 24,990 & EWTL 810 priced at INR 30,990 will be available at Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and PaytmMall.

For more information, please visit: www.EquatorAppliances.in

