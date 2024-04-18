Excelia Business School launches a new Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) aimed at experienced managers

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18: Excelia Business School (France) is launching a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) for the start of the 2024 academic year. This programme, taught entirely in English, leads to the attainment of the top academic level in higher education and is aimed at experienced managers. In a context of profound societal and economic transformation, this DBA enables managers to address tangible business issues through research and to produce practical knowledge that is useful to all companies.

Combining managerial experience and academic excellence

The DBA is aimed at experienced managers from all over the world. With its vocational and international approach, this doctoral programme enables learners to question their managerial practices by leveraging management science research.

The managers/researchers join the programme with their own research topic applied to a company. They are supervised by Excelia Business School's research-active faculty as they work on their thesis, examining their particular subject using a scientific research approach. The DBA programme leads to the highest academic level in management: Doctorate in Business Administration.

A flexible programme adapted to the pace of working managers

The format of the 3-year DBA programme is as follows:

* Year 1 comprises theoretical and methodological lessons leading to a certificate 'Research in Business and Management'

* Years 2 and 3 focus on the writing and defence of a DBA thesis. Learners benefit from quarterly workshops (60 hours total) to oversee research progress.

In order to reconcile the programme with the learners' work commitments, Excelia Business School's DBA includes lessons delivered in a hybrid format, either online or face-to-face on Excelia's Paris campus

The DBA Programme Director is Dr. Karim BEN SLIMANE, Excelia's Associate Dean of International Strategy.

High-level pedagogical support

Throughout their thesis, learners are supervised by one of Excelia Business School's 90 research-active faculty members, who will have expertise in the learner's chosen field. Excelia Business School faculty members are involved in all areas of management research, with increased focus on the ecological and social transition, social responsibility, tourism, and AID (Agility, Innovation, Digitalisation). These research themes of significant societal impact are a key differentiating factor for Excelia Business School's DBA.

"Excelia Business School has all the resources necessary to offer experienced managers a doctoral programme that will enable them to use research to drive their business transformation project: academic excellence as evidenced by Excelia holding the triple crown of accreditations, coupled with a top-level, internationally recognised impact-focussed research team, whose expertise is at the heart of societal issues."

Tamym Abdessemed, Dean of Excelia Business School and Assistant CEO of Excelia

Overview of Excelia Business School's DBA:

* Entry level: 5 years of higher education and, at least, 5 years of professional experience

* Admissions procedure: application + interview

* Application date: from April 2024

* Target audience: forward-thinking managers, senior managers retraining, professionals looking for an academic career, executives making a career transition

* Duration: 3 years

* Qualification: Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA)

* Format: hybrid combining distance learning with optional classroom sessions on the Paris campus

* Programme start date: September 2024

About Excelia

Created in 1988, Excelia is one of the leading French Higher Education groups. With a strong international dimension, it comprises a business school, a tourism school, and a digital communication school. It currently educates some 6,000 students on its 4 campuses and boasts an alumni network of 43,500 graduates. The Excelia group and its schools hold a number of important quality labels and accreditations: EESPIG, EQUIS, AACSB, AMBA and EFMD Accredited, as well as UNWTO.Tedqual certification in the field of tourism.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor