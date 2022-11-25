Expand My Business is set to participate in Indonesia Blockbali 2022; catch CEO Nishant Behl share unparalleled insights on the Blockchain Economy

Expand My Business is all set to participate in the Blockchain mega event to hone and reap the potential benefits of the blockchain economy on essential information security components of Blockchain Infrastructure.

November 25: From 2021–2026, the global blockchain IoT market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 40%. The ability of blockchain technology to efficiently arrange data has led to the growing availability of this technology across sectors. According to a poll conducted by Deloitte, 86% of respondents agree that Blockchain technology can improve our integration toward more corporate operations.

To further gauge the international South-east Asian market, Nishant Behl, Founder and CEO of Expand My Business, will be addressing the Indonesia Blockbali Conference on 25 November, 2022 and discuss the profound impact that blockchain technology has had on every industry and the day-to-day operations of organisations. Blockchain industry thought leaders and specialists from across the globe, including India, Australia, Germany, Singapore, Romania, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, and many more, will be present at the conference to share their expertise on the decentralised technology.

“Blockchain is a game-changing rocket ship in every sector. When you launch Blockchain to your company model, you’re already well on your way to a profitable business”, said Nishant Behl, Founder and CEO of Expand My Business.

Businesses should keep an eye on blockchain technology, as it is fast becoming one of the most technologies to explore. Every sector, from banking and healthcare to cyber security and advertising, is excited to learn more about this new development because of its positive effects on their respective fields.

The Blockbali Conference 2022 will unite blockchain experts and technology players over a day-long session from across the world with the Indonesian government and industry leaders. It will address blockchain and cryptocurrency potential in Indonesia and create the groundwork for Indonesia to one of the largest potential markets for blockchain in ASEAN. The founders and industry leaders of new start-ups associated with blockchain will be present at the conference to share their expertise as well as their thoughts and ideas on the economy of blockchain.

Expand My Business is pleased to share that we are actively working to improve the worldwide blockchain development and marketing industry. We’re looking for blockchain professionals and organisations from around the world to join forces with us and grow the industry.

