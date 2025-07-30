Experience Serenity Amidst Tea Gardens At Forestea Homestays, Rangli Rangliot, Darjeeling

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], July 29: Nestled in the heart of the scenic Rangli Rangliot Tea Estate in Darjeeling, FORESTEA HOMESTAYS offers a blissful escape for travellers seeking peace, comfort, and natural beauty. This charming boutique resort is surrounded by lush tea gardens, rolling hills, and the fresh mountain breeze, making it an ideal getaway for families, friends, couples, and corporate retreats.

Located just 2 hours from Siliguri and only 1 hour from Darjeeling town, FORESTEA HOMESTAYS strikes the perfect balance between accessibility and tranquillity.

The property boasts 6 beautifully designed rooms, each offering panoramic views of the tea gardens. Guests can enjoy a stroll through the estate, unwind in the well-maintained garden area, or relax in the lobby or the glass house, specially designed to take in the enchanting tea garden vistas. A games area ensures entertainment for all ages, and a swimming pool is also set to be inaugurated soon, adding yet another layer of leisure for guests.

Whether you’re planning a weekend holiday, a get-together with friends, a family vacation, or even a small corporate meeting or retreat, FORESTEA HOMESTAYS provides the ideal setting for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Expanding the Experience: ORANGE VILLA by FORESTEA

Adding to its offerings, the FORESTEA group also operates another magnificent property—ORANGE VILLA BY FORESTEA, located at Bara Mangwa, just 1 hour away from FORESTEA HOMESTAYS, 2.5 hours from Siliguri, and 1 hour from Darjeeling.

True to its name, this property is situated within a vibrant orange orchard and features 8 spacious view rooms equipped with modern amenities. A swimming pool, peaceful natural surroundings, and a warm hospitality experience make ORANGE VILLA a perfect destination for those looking to bask in nature with premium comfort.

Together, these two properties under the FORESTEA brand offer a seamless blend of nature, luxury, and comfort—positioning themselves among the most serene and soul-refreshing holiday destinations in the Darjeeling region.

