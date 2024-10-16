Fasihuddin Mirza Honored with the Enterprise Architecture Excellence Award at the Global Excellence Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: In a gala that set the standard for industry recognition, Fasihuddin Mirza, a Senior Enterprise Architect at a leading financial organization, was celebrated with the Enterprise Architecture Excellence Award during the Global Excellence Awards 2024. This illustrious event organised by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd and held on 12th May 2024, in Mumbai, was graced by the presence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the Chief Guest. Hosted by the charismatic Rithvik Dhanjani, the evening unfolded with an aura of grandeur and sophistication, setting the stage for the celebration of excellence across various fields. Among the distinguished recipients of recognition for their exceptional contributions to various fields, Fasihuddin Mirza was awarded this prestigious accolade in recognition of his transformative impact in the realm of big data and cloud computing within the financial sector.

With a career dedicated to driving digital transformation, Fasihuddin's impact on his organization has been revolutionary. He is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge big data frameworks and leading the migration of complex data systems to AWS cloud platforms, enabling more secure, efficient, and scalable data management. His strategic expertise has been vital in optimizing data flow, ensuring robust data accessibility and integrity, and implementing advanced machine learning models to enhance predictive analytics and support data-driven decision-making.

Under his leadership, Fasihuddin's team has successfully deployed modern technologies like Python, PySpark, and SQL, enhancing the financial organization's ability to process vast datasets while maintaining stringent security and compliance protocols. His innovative approach to leveraging cloud computing has not only increased operational efficiencies but also positioned his organization as a leader in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

The grandeur of the Global Excellence Awards was further amplified by the presence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the esteemed Chief Guest, along with a host of other luminaries who were recognized for their contributions across diverse fields. The event was masterfully hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani, celebrating not just technological innovations but also achievements in entertainment, lifestyle, and beyond.

Organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd as a key partner, the awards ceremony acknowledged the prowess of individuals like Fasihuddin who are at the forefront of technological innovation and strategic business solutions. His award highlights his commitment to using technology not just for operational improvements but also for strategic business transformations.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., the organizer of the Global Excellence Awards 2024, is thrilled to unveil its prestigious partners for this year's event. These include Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Radio City as the Radio Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner. From over 30,000 nominations, Brand Empower selected the top 120 winners across sectors like Manufacturing, Healthcare, Real Estate, Education, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event will also recognize outstanding artists from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and influencers. By partnering with Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singha leader in web development, digital marketing, and brandingBrand Empower remains a trailblazer in promoting industry excellence and recognition.

The first edition of the Global Excellence Awards (GEA) was held on October 7, 2018, with Raveena Tandon as the chief guest, followed by the second edition featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene, the third with Anupam Kher, and the fourth edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene again. Brand Empower, a leading market research company, is well-known for its prestigious initiative, the Global Excellence Awards 2024, which honors entrepreneurs, professionals, artists, companies, and institutions for their exceptional work in creativity, innovation, and quality. Established in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, Brand Empower offers innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses globally. Their expertise and dedication have significantly contributed to the success of the Global Excellence Awards, solidifying their position as industry leaders.

