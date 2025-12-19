FatakPay Launches FatakUdaan to Enable Credit Building for Millions of Indians

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: FatakPay, a digital lending startup, today announced the launch of FatakUdaan, a digital credit-building product aimed at helping millions of credit-underserved Indians build and strengthen their credit scores through a simple, structured journey. The product is designed for first-time borrowers, gig workers and blue-collar workers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with no or low credit history.

FatakUdaan provides users access to their credit bureau report along with an in-depth credit analysis that helps them understand their credit history, current score, and key factors impacting their creditworthiness. The product offers guided, actionable steps to help users assess liabilities, correct past issues, and adopt healthier credit behaviours over time.

As part of the journey, users gain access to a secured credit card through FatakPay's banking partners by depositing a nominal amount in a fixed deposit, which becomes their credit limit. The low FD threshold ensures broad participation and enables users to build repayment discipline through regular usage. Select eligible users may also receive a micro instant personal loan, repayable within three months, with timely repayments reported to credit bureaus to further improve credit scores.

Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Gandhi, Co-Founder, FatakPay, said, 'Approximately 451 million Indians have limited or no access to formal credit, restricting their financial opportunities. FatakUdaan is designed to help individuals take their first step toward building a credit history, improving low scores, and unlocking access to formal financial products, creating meaningful social impact and greater inclusion.'

Gaurav Keskar, VP Marketing, FatakPay, added, 'FatakUdaan focuses on a behaviour-led, habit-forming approach to credit building rather than a one-time transaction. By enabling small, structured actions such as timely repayments, we help users build confidence, stronger credit habits, and long-term financial stability.'

With FatakUdaan, FatakPay continues to innovate in digital lending by combining awareness, education, and practical credit-building tools to help users transition from being credit-invisible to credit-ready.

About FatakPay

FatakPay is redefining financial access for India's semi-urban and rural workforce through a holistic digital ecosystem that goes beyond credit to help users save, invest, protect their wealth, and build financial confidence. With FatakUdaan, its credit-building product, and FatakSecure, its IRDA-licensed insurance platform, FatakPay empowers underserved Indians to establish credit, protect assets, and take control of their financial journey.

The platform also offers instant, collateral-free loans up to ₹5 lakh, AI-driven underwriting, free CIBIL monitoring, micro-investment options, curated upskilling programs, career opportunities, and lifestyle rewards,creating a truly Bharat-centric financial experience. Since its inception, FatakPay has disbursed over ₹2,500 crore, onboarded more than 2 crore users, and partnered with 150+ enterprises, supported by a 500+ strong team from fintech, banking, and NBFC backgrounds. Led by Amit Lodha (CEO), Amit Goyal (MD), Abhishek Gandhi (CBO), and Ajit Kumar (COO), bringing over 80 years of combined experience, the company is targeting ₹1,000 crore in monthly disbursements by FY26 while building India's most trusted financial wellness brand.

Website: https://fatakpay.com

