Fiberweb India Limited Reports 192% YoY Growth In H1 FY25 Net Profit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Fiberweb (India) Limited (NSE -FIBERWEB | BSE - 507910) a 100% EOU & manufacturers of non-woven fabrics announced unaudited Q2 and H1 FY25 result.

Key Financial Highlights Q2 FY25

- Total Income of Rs 25.65 Cr, YoY growth of 22.18%

- EBITDA of Rs 5.24 Cr, YoY growth of 105.63%

- EBITDA Margin of 20.42%, YoY growth of 829 BPS

- Net Profit of Rs 3.54 Cr, YoY growth of 178.87%

- Net Profit Margin of 13.81%, YoY growth of 776 BPS

- Diluted EPS (Rs) of Rs 1.23, YoY growth of 179.55%

Key Financial Highlights H1 FY25

-Total Income of Rs 51.21 Cr, YoY growth of 0.43%

- EBITDA of Rs 10.20 Cr, YoY growth of 105.89%

- EBITDA Margin of 19.91%, YoY growth of 1,019 BPS

- Net Profit of Rs 6.44 Cr, YoY growth of 192.37%

- Net Profit Margin of 12.58%, YoY growth of 826 BPS

- Diluted EPS (Rs) of Rs 2.24, YoY growth of 190.91%

Commenting on the Financial Performance, Bhavesh P Sheth, Director of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. said, "Our financial performance underscores our resilience within an increasingly dynamic market landscape. We have effectively leveraged the growing demand for technical textiles, especially within the medical and building technologies sectors. Notably, our Cash Flow from operating activities surged significantly, reaching Rs7.63 Cr in H1 FY25 from just Rs0.11 Cr, a clear indicator of our operational efficiency and enhanced working capital management, further strengthening our financial foundation.

For H1 FY25, our EBITDA margin stood at approximately 20%, reflecting our focused efforts to streamline operational costs. This improvement has contributed to an enhanced net profit, up 192% YoY and NPM of 12.58%, 3X YoY. We believe with our focused strategies; we will maintain profit margins with upward bias reinforcing our value proposition and positioning us for even stronger performance in the coming year with product diversification and market expansion."

