First look poster: Char Chatur Naar starring Riva Kishan and Vindhya Tiwari Directed by Vikas Phadnis

New Delhi (India), September 1: The excitement is palpable in the world of Indian cinema as the first look poster of the film “Char Chatur Naar” is unveiled. Starring the talented Riva Kishan and Vindhya Tiwari in lead roles, this film promises to be a captivating journey directed by the visionary filmmaker Vikas Phadnis.

The film Producer Zakir Hussain, Producing the film under his banner by Royal Ayan Films, the brings together a creative team led by the esteemed Executive Producer Ajay Sagar and Assistant Director Rahul Shivanand. With Vikas Phadnis at the helm, known for his directorial finesse, “Char Chatur Naar” is poised to deliver a unique cinematic experience that blends adventure and tradition.

The story revolves around four friends whose lives take an unexpected turn when they decide to join their dear friend for her pre-wedding celebration in the vibrant city of London. This journey of laughter, love, and friendship evolves into a transformative experience as they navigate through adventures and challenges.

However, a single night in London changes everything, altering their lives in ways they could never have imagined. As the four friends find themselves at a crossroads, their unbreakable bond faces the test of time, revealing the complexities of life post that pivotal night.

Riva Kishan, daughter of renowned actor Ravi Kishan, takes on one of the lead roles in “Char Chatur Naar,” promising a captivating performance that adds to the anticipation surrounding the film.

The versatile actress Vindhya Tiwari brings her acting prowess to the screen as a playing one of the leads in this film. Last, we saw Vindhya Tiwari in The Conversation movie.

The first-look poster offers a tantalizing glimpse into the world of “Char Chatur Naar,” setting the stage for a narrative that promises laughter, love, and the unpredictable twists of life. As the film gears up for shooting, audiences can look forward to a mesmerizing story brought to life by a talented cast and the visionary direction of Vikas Phadnis.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor