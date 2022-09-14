Flamingo Travels launches Diwali Tour Packages for 2022

New Delhi (India), September 14: The year 2022 – has shown a ray of hope for travel enthusiasts. Especially, when all the Covid restrictions are mellowed down. Everyone, from young children to adults, looks forward to this holiday season. Flamingo team has recently launched International Tour Packages to make Diwali holidays memorable. If this sounds appealing, travelers should get started right now on planning their dream vacation for this Diwali. With international Diwali tour packages now tourists can choose a place from their bucket list and illuminate travel dreams.

Middle East

Dubai

Dubai is a land straight out of the Arabian Nights. With its advancing modern architecture and desert culture, Dubai never fails to amaze the world. This futuristic land which seems sneaked out of a magic lamp is often the first choice for international travel. Right from beautiful Miracle gardens to Burj Khalifa, this nation is sure to surprise travelers with what it has to offer. Don’t pass up the chance to travel to this land full of fascinating wonders.

South East Asia

SINGAPORE

Singapore, with its eye-catching architectural wonders set against sunny skies, is one of the few places where lavish malls meet a plethora of creative, eco-friendly spaces.

Visit Universal Studios for a picnic and have a good time by riding the themed rides, or take a tour of the man-made paradise known as Gardens by the Bay. Set out on an exciting voyage through Night Safari, the first nighttime zoo in the world. This Asian region known as the Little Red Dot has a lot to brighten up Diwali vacation.

Malaysia

Malaysia being a gem of Southeast Asia embodies the best of all Asian cultures. The country is known for its vibrant cities, inspiring sites, spectacular beaches and islands, thrilling adventure, friendly people, and much more. Due to its unique culture, the nation is also known as a gastronomical paradise, which draws tourists. Here, travelers will never get bored in this place with its stunning scenery, comfortable climate, and magnificent beaches.

Vietnam and Cambodia

Welcome to the Asia’s treasures! Experience lush green rice terraces of Vietnam and ancient temples of Cambodia. The two nations work together to create a sightseeing experience that delights the senses!

Vietnam and Cambodia have something for everyone. Explore the ancient ruins of Angkor Wat, discover the mysteries of the Cu Chi tunnels, and plunge into the crystal blue waters of Koh Rong with complete Vietnam and Cambodia packages.

Asia

Maldives

Maldives being one of the most beautiful islands in the world never fails to attract tourists. This romantic getaway is well renowned for its lavish hotels and resorts. Families looking for a beach vacation should consider going to the Maldives. Relaxing at an all-inclusive resort is a pleasant way to unwind.

It is the only place where travelers can witness the beautiful fusion of a brilliant blue sky, clear lakes, clear grey sand, and a great deal of inner tranquility. Enjoy Diwali break at such a serene location with Maldives Tour Packages

Africa

Mauritius

Mauritius, a tropical island paradise, is one of the most renowned countries in Africa. Being known for its beautiful beaches, tropical fauna and flora, and welcoming multi-ethnic and cultural populations is surrounded by coral reefs and has calm and crystal-clear water.

But unlike many other islands, Mauritius offers more than just gorgeous beaches. There is plenty to do here to experience a memorable Diwali this year. Enjoy a hike in one of the national parks, experience the rush of skydiving from 10,000 feet, take a speedboat ride to see dolphins, or explore the numerous volcanoes and ruins scattered over the island.

East Europe

Turkey

Turkey, a country poised between the East and the West, is tremendously diverse and exciting. Turkey represents a modern westernized culture that coexists with its more exotic and mystical side tucked away from the outside world. Discover the two sides of this nation, its ancient sites, stunning natural scenery, vast mountain ranges, charming villages, and rocky coast. Hence, this nation offers tourists diverse experiences.

Final Words

Diwali tour packages provided by Flamingo Travels celebrate the joyful holidays in a brand new way. There are many places to visit during Diwali around the world. Expertly led and elegantly planned Diwali holiday packages are a must-try with Flamingo Transworld Pvt Ltd

