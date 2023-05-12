FM Sitharaman meets IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva on sidelines of G7 meeting

Niigata [Japan], May 12 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday on the sidelines of the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting.

Sitharaman is on an official two-day visit to Niigata, Japan, for a 'Dialogue with partner countries' at the G7 ministers meeting.

She also met Brazilian Minister of Finance Fernando Haddad on the sidelines of the G7 meeting.

Haddad appreciated India's orgsation of #G20 Presidency and its piloting of significant global economic issues.

According to a Finance Ministry tweet, the two ministers discussed issues relating to infrastructure, strengthening multilateral development banks, debt vulnerabilities and digital public infrastructure.

FM Sitharaman extended her support for Brazil's upcoming G20 Presidency in 2024.

India has been invited for the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at Haneda Airport at Tokyo in Japan on Wednesday.

The G7 meeting will be chaired by Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and the Governor of the Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda.

The Finance Ministry said in a tweet on Thursday that Sitharaman will be having multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts, besides a roundtable meeting with business leaders and investors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor