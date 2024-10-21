Formovie Unveils the Revolutionary Cinema EDGE Projector

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: Formovie, a Mi ecosystem company jointly established by Appotronics Corporation and Xiaomi Technology, has launched its avidly anticipated Cinema EDGE projector. Distributed in India by Aytexcel Pvt. Ltd., the official representative for the Formovie brand in the country, this premium laser device promises an enhanced viewing experience with its innovative design and futuristic technical capabilities.

The official launch of the Cinema EDGE projector has been announced on 15th of October 2024.

The revolutionary product belongs to the EDGE series and promises exceptional picture quality, stunning brightness and next-generation specifications for an immersive viewing experience. The direct integration of Google TV and Netflix eliminates the need for external devices, enabling users to watch all their favourite shows and movies straight from the projector.

"The home entertainment segment in India is undergoing a major transformation. In keeping with these shifts, the brand-new Cinema EDGE projector promises to turn your living room into a state-of-the-art home theatre. Unlike traditional projectors that require a capacious space to operate, this advanced device delivers stunning, high-definition visuals even in compact places. Whether you are a fan of laser TVs, a home theatre enthusiast, or just interested in cutting-edge projection technology, the Formovie Cinema EDGE 4K UST Laser TV projector is sure to impress," says Sushil Motwani, Founder of Aytexcel Pvt. Ltd.

The Formovie Cinema EDGE incorporates the latest Advanced Laser Phosphor Display (ALPD®) technology with 4K resolution, offering vibrant and lifelike colours. It also features MEMC technology, which adds a new dimension to action movies, sports events, and gaming sessions by delivering fast-moving images with exceptional sharpness. The deep dark tones and bright colours will look flawless next to each other with the aid of a 3000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma).

The Formovie Cinema EDGE's ultra-short throw properties allow it to achieve a throw ratio of just 0.23:1, transforming even the smallest room into an entertainment zone. This means that users need only a 49 cm distance to project a 150-inch screen.

Delivering rich and dynamic audio for a complete cinematic experience, the device is equipped with dual-certified DTS-HD and Dolby Audio support. Powered by 2 X 15-watt speakers from global leader Bowers & Wilkins, these immersive acoustics deliver a full-bodied, natural sound for an unparalleled listening experience.

Integrated with Google Assistant, the voice button on the remote control can help users operate the device effortlessly. The EDGE projector also encompasses a variety of connectivity options, including HDMI, USB and wireless capabilities, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices.

With dimensions of 456x308x91mm, and an elegant design, it is one of the smartest and most aesthetically pleasing portable projectors. And thanks to its Wi-Fi 6 technology, it provides faster internet connectivity for uninterrupted streaming and browsing.

The Formovie Cinema EDGE is more than just a projector; it is truly a gateway to a whole new world of entertainment. Priced at Rs 285000, it will be available at Formovie India Website and Amazon.in. Home theatre enthusiasts can also experience the features firsthand at Formovie experience lounges.

