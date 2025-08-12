FourFront Limited Received In-Principle Approval From BSE

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: FourFront Limited (FourFront, the Company), an automotive component manufacturer with design capabilities for electromechanical and power electronics products for the EV and industrial automotive sectors, has received approval for its Draft Red Herring Prospectus, marking a significant step toward its Initial Public Offering.

The company plans to issue 65,00,000 fresh equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each. As the company advances with its IPO plans, Part-financing the Proposed Project FF, Funding incremental working capital requirements, Investment in our wholly owned Subsidiary for financing the Proposed Project EV, funding its incremental working capital requirement and general corporate purposes. The capital raised will support the company's strategic objectives, strengthen its competitive.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

About FourFront Limited:

FourFront Limited is a manufacturing company specializing in electromechanical and power electronics products for the automotive industry. Operating under its flagship brand, the company produces switches, USB chargers, DC-DC converters, onboard chargers, Power Distribution Units, and other electronic components catering to both conventional and electric vehicles. With a strong presence in the commercial vehicle segment, FourFront serves multiple leading OEMs and industrial product manufacturers across India.

