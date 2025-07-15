From Darbhanga to National Glory: Karate Coach Mukesh Mishra Empowering Rural Talent

New Delhi [India], July 15:In a region where sporting infrastructure is often scarce and opportunities for rural youth remain limited, one name is creating ripples across the Indian karate landscape — Mukesh Mishra, a karate coach from Darbhanga, Bihar. With a career spanning over a decade, Mishra has not only represented the state at the national level but has now dedicated himself to grooming the next generation of champions.

A former athlete turned mentor, Mukesh Mishra has trained more than 5,000 students since taking up coaching in 2017. Many of his trainees have gone on to win state and national medals, contributing to Bihar’s growing prominence in Indian karate.

A Journey Defined by Passion and Purpose

Born on 31 December 1990 in Darbhanga, Bihar. He comes from a Brahmin family. His father, Indrakant Mishra, is a retired Bihar Police officer, and his mother, Sabita Mishra, is a homemaker. Mishra's tryst with karate began early. Between 2008 and 2016, he represented Bihar in multiple national-level karate competitions, earning accolades and experience. However, his true calling emerged beyond the competitive mat. In 2017, he chose to step into a coaching role, with a clear mission — to nurture talent, especially from rural and underprivileged backgrounds.

“Every child can excel in sports — they just need the right guidance and opportunity,” says Mishra, who has made it his life's work to ensure that potential doesn’t go unnoticed due to lack of resources.

Achievements That Speak Volumes

The results of his coaching have been nothing short of inspiring. His student Manjit Kumar won a bronze medal at the 67th National School Karate Championship held in Ludhiana and was honoured with the Bihar State Sports Award 2024 — a prestigious recognition by the state government.

In the 68th National School Games Karate Championship held in New Delhi, the Bihar karate team, under Mishra's technical supervision, secured two gold and five bronze medals, a performance that marked one of the state's best national outings in recent years.

Another prodigy, 11-year-old Mohit Kumar, clinched gold at the Bihar State School Games Karate Championship (Under-14) and was subsequently selected for the national squad — another feather in Mishra’s cap.

At the 4th KIO National Karate Championship 2025 held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Mukesh Mishra's students Preyansh and Yuvraj Adarsh won medals in the Junior Individual Kumite category, showcasing the strength of his coaching.

Driving Social Change Through Karate

Beyond medals and competitions, Mukesh Mishra is seen as a changemaker in his community. Recognising the lack of awareness and access to sports in rural areas, he conducts free karate training camps, works with local schools to introduce self-defence programs, and runs affordable coaching centres in and around Darbhanga.

His initiatives not only promote physical fitness but also help young boys and girls build self-confidence, discipline, and resilience — qualities that often extend beyond the dojo into everyday life.

Holding Key Leadership Roles

Today, Mukesh Mishra wears many hats: Senior Coach of the Bihar Karate Team and as Joint Secretary of the State Karate Association of Bihar (SKAB) — the official governing body for karate in the state.

Through these positions, he is actively involved in policy planning, event organisation, and talent scouting at the grassroots level.

A Role Model for Bihar's Youth

Mukesh Mishra’s journey is a powerful narrative of transformation — from a small-town athlete to a nationally recognised coach and mentor. In a state often struggling with sports infrastructure and visibility, his work underscores how dedication, mentorship, and grassroots outreach can build champions against all odds.

As Bihar continues to rise in the ranks of Indian karate, Mukesh Mishra remains at the heart of this movement — a coach, a guide, and an inspiration to thousands.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor